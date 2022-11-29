Nene Leakes’ Son Released From Hospital After Stroke

Brentt Leakes, the 23-year-old son of Nene Leakes, has been released from the hospital two months after a health scare. In October, Leakes revealed that her son suffered heart failure and a stroke.

In a series of Instagram stories, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared pictures and videos of Brentt walking out of the hospital.

“I’m so happy for you!” she said in one of the videos.

As she and her family made their way out of the hospital, NeNe showed love to the staff while they congratulated Brent.

“Two months later, Brentt is walking out. Hallelujah,” the mother of one excitedly stated.

On October 10, the TV personality confirmed rumors that Brent was hospitalized via an Instagram story. She explained that the cause of his hospitalization was congestive heart failure and stroke.

“He’s only 23, so he’s young for something like that to happen to him,” she said in the update. At the time, Nene said Brent struggled to talk but had “shown some improvement, and we’re really happy and blessed for that.”

Leakes also expressed that she didn’t want to share the news that way but decided to so she could debunk any false news floating around.

“This is not the way I wanted it to come out. We wanted to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. So, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there.”

Drugs, HIV, and COVID, were eliminated from the list of possible causes, said the former Glee star. Brent’s weight was also ruled out from the potential causes of his unfortunate health challenges.

“So, they have run several tests on him to see what could have made this happen to him,” she explained. “And we are still trying to figure it out. Because if we knew the cause, they could treat the cause. It was very scary.”

The mom acknowledged that Brent was stressed in September as it was close to his father, Greg Leake’s death anniversary. He died from colon cancer in September 2021 at the age of 66.

“He was very close to his dad, and he’s been stressed out. And I don’t even know if that has anything to do with it.” Leakes said.

See Brentt Leakes over the years.