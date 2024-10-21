Bravo Stars Dr. Jackie Walters And Dr. Heavenly Kimes Lead A Fireside Chat On Reproductive Freedom And Health

On Saturday, October 19, U.S. Representative Nikema Williams, Bravo’s Married to Medicine stars and healthcare leaders Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Heavenly Kimes, and Dr. Shawana Moore, an Atlanta-based healthcare provider, joined Team Harris-Walz and the Georgia Democratic Party for a fireside chat on Black maternal health. The community leaders addressed the dangers posed by Trump’s abortion bans and the stakes of this election for women and families in Georgia and across the country.

Additionally, prominent medical figures in Atlanta shared their personal experiences and professional expertise regarding Black maternal health.

With just 17 days until Election Day, they highlighted Vice President Harris’, Governor Walz’s, and Democrats’ vision for the United States to protect women’s reproductive freedom versus Donald Trump and JD Vance’s Project 2025 agenda.

“What we heard over and over from Amber Thurman’s mom was that her death was preventable, and that is why, when we hear people like Donald Trump bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade, we know it does not have to be this way,” said U.S. Representative Nikema Williams. “But y’all, there is a new way forward on the horizon. Amber’s mom said that she’s not political. She said she actually has never even voted before because she didn’t think it mattered, but she understands now the power of who we put into office, and she is on the campaign trail making sure that we get out the vote and remind people about what’s important in this election, standing up for our freedoms.”

Dr. Heavenly from the Bravo show Married to Medicine posted her thoughts on the fireside chat via Instagram, “It was such a pleasure to join @therealdrjackie @drmimi.care and so many politicians and constituents. In a Pre-Rally event to discuss the importance of freedom to choice what’s right for our bodies. !! #DrHeavenly #married2med #kamalaharris #Harris/Waltz #kamalaharris2024,” she wrote in a caption. The Married to Medicine star shared a reel with snapshots of the event on Saturday with her fans.

Likewise, Dr. Jackie posted some thoughts from Saturday’s event on social media alongside some images of her posing with fans and fellow speakers.

“Every woman deserves the right to make her own choices about her body, her future, and her family. Reproductive freedom is about trusting women to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones, without interference or judgment. It’s a necessity for equality, dignity, and justice. #ReproductiveRights #MyBodyMyChoice #FreedomToChoose #WomenEmpowerment,” her Instagram caption read.