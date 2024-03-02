This Is The Wellness Resort The ‘Married To Medicine’ Cast Visited For Their Controversial Trip To Hilton Head

Hilton Head Health

One of Bravo’s hit reality TV shows, Married to Medicine, is about to close out its 10th season. It’s only right they did so with a couple’s trip, which was at wellness resort Hilton Head Health. And while there was initial drama over Simone Whitmore choosing that part of South Carolina for a milestone cast trip (it’s where Jackie Walter’r husband cheated on her years ago), a good time was had because they frequented the beautiful resort.

The ladies on the show got to experience one of Hilton Head Health’s newest offerings called Port Royal where they played golf. Said ladies included Phaedra Parks, who recently joined the cast, Whitmore, Walters, Toya Bush-Harris and Heavenly Kimes. Meanwhile, the men (spouses of the ladies) spent some time in the resort’s Healthy Kitchen with Chef Thomas. During their time in the kitchen, they had a culinary cookoff featuring local fresh caught shrimp, seasonal vegetables and Jack Daniel’s. If you caught the episode, you probably saw the men taking shots from measuring cups.

The Hilton Head Health experience isn’t reserved for the cast, though. While Bravo stars love it, anyone can enjoy a getaway at the resort. It’s ideal for people interested in a holistic wellness vacation at a relaxing spot. Some offerings include yoga, TRX, pickleball, basketball, off-site kayaking (an activity featured in the season finale of the show) and cooking demos. You can choose from a three or four-day getaway with an all-inclusive stay.

In terms of the new Port Royal golf resort, that is an experience people can have independently if they’re only seeking a golfing experience. The all-inclusive golf retreat includes accommodations at the Sweetgrass Inn or in a private villa, meals, and of course, golf designed for couples, groups or singles. During their stay, guests also have access to fitness classes, a weight room, wellness lectures, biking, beach walks, yoga, and both a resort pool and sauna.