Dr. Jackie Walters On Volition’s Latest Serum, Hormonal Acne And Dealing With Her Own Skin

When it comes to Black women’s health, we are obsessed with the knowledge of Dr. Jaqueline Walters, better known as “Dr. Jackie” on Bravo’s hit reality show, Married To Medicine. Sharing her expertise outside of the doctor’s office, the award-winning OB-GYN and trusted medical professional has recently teamed up with Clean @ Sephora brand Volition to create the new Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum ($45) to help solve some of the most common skin problems women endure. Courtesy of Volition

“I typically see the woman first, and I look at her face,” Dr. Jackie describes to ESSENCE. “One of the biggest things I’ve encountered is adult-onset acne. I see a lot of women with Polycystic Ovarian Morphology (PCOM), and they make so much oil that they end up with cystic acne that may leave scars.” The philanthropist whose key focus is to empower women about their health, says that the serum is designed to help women solve the most common skin complaints: blemishes, oiliness, uneven skin tone, and skin changes that are usually symptoms of hormonal changes.

Dr. Jackie recounted a time when she also suffered from skin issues. “I can remember years ago when I first had adult-onset acne, I was miserable. I wore all this makeup and piled it on,” she shares. “I went to a compounding dermatologist for years. He didn’t just give me a prescription off the shelf. He listened to the story and whether he added antifungals or retinae, he concocted a prescription for his patients.”

With an emphasis on helping Black women and those with darker skin, the Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum is formulated with a unique blend of ingredients that include:

Salicylic, Azelaic, + Mandelic Acid: To help clear blemishes, treat discoloration, and target dark and light spots.

CoQ10: To even skin tones, reduce sun damage, and improve skin hydration.

Niacinamide: Regulates sebum production, minimizes shine, and reduces redness.

Other than using the serum, Dr. Jackie suggests that keeping the face clean is key to healthy and glowing skin. “Make sure you are not using a lot of scented products. That’s going to change the pH or strip all the oils away,” she tells us. “Keep your skin clear and manage your diet. You are what you eat, so you gotta eat the earth. If you didn’t kill it or grow it, it’s not the earth. And lastly, drink plenty of water.”

The Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum is available now at volitionbeauty.com