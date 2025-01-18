Bozoma Saint John Had A Fibroid The Size Of A Grapefruit Removed

Getty

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills beauty Bozoma Saint John recently went under the knife to remove a fibroid the size of a grapefruit.

While chatting with her co-star Dorit Kemsley on Bravo’s After Show, the 47-year-old opened up about the procedure.

“Fibroid surgery was so, it was a scary thing, because who wants to have surgery?” Saint John said. During the process, the TV personality discovered she had more fibroids than she initially thought.

“Wasn’t there like 12?” Kemsley, who is a fashion designer asked.

“Yes, and one of them was the size of a grapefruit.” Saint John replied.

The former Netflix chief marketing officer also shared that her fibroids weren’t life-threatening and she had them removed to be cautious and in hopes of one day having a child with her current partner Keely Watson.

“Honestly, you know, when I had been discussing my fibroids with my doctor, anyway, it wasn’t a life-threatening situation where it’s like, ‘Okay, look, if you don’t have it, this is going to happen to you,’ ” Saint John explained.

She continued, “I know that there are a lot of women who have very severe symptoms of their fibroids. I wasn’t one of those people. However, they were large, they were growing. And I just felt like, why wait until some other point where I don’t have a choice in order to do it?” she said.

Kids have been a topic of discussion for Saint John and Watson since he doesn’t have any of his own and desires up to three. The reality TV star, however, has one daughter named Lael Saint John, whom she shares with her late husband Peter Saint John. He died from Burkitt’s lymphoma, a rare form of cancer in 2013.

“And then on top of it, it’s like, again, I’m not getting any younger. If I’m having these conversations with Keely,” she said while chatting with Kemsley. “And I truly believe that we have the opportunity to create a bigger family, then why not do it right now?”

The mother of one added, “With the fibroids, I have zero chance [at conceiving]. Also, I want a shot. I want a shot at it. So then I gotta choose to do it.”

In addition to maintaining her health and family planning, the reality television star is also navigating losing her dream home in the recent Los Angeles wildfires.