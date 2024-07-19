Could It Be Fibroids? Here’s What You Should Look Out For

Getty

Unfortunately, many Black women are more susceptible to developing uterine fibroids compared to any other ethnic group, as studies show that 70–80% of Black women will have them by their late 40s.

In some cases, in their early 30s and 20s, Black women are also more likely to develop fibroids at younger ages, and their fibroids tend to be larger, higher in numbers, and painful. While we don’t know the cause of fibroids, several causes, like genetics, stress, diet, and various nutrient deficiencies, may contribute to this condition. Some studies have found that minimal intake of fruit and green vegetables and the lack of Vitamin D all contribute to developing fibroids. Although we’re the leading women group most at risk for fibroids, we’re chronically underdiagnosed and untreated for them. As a result, our fibroids tend to occur at younger ages and grow to larger sizes, which results in surgery.

What are fibroids?

Uterine fibroids are known to be non-cancerous tumors, which are also referred to as fibromyomas, leiomyomas, or myomas. They are the result of the growth of muscle within the uterine wall. Fibroids vary in size, ranging from 1.1 cm to as large as a grapefruit before being discovered. It’s possible to have one fibroid or several, as they are located on the uterus’s surface, in the uterus’s wall, or in the uterine cavity.

They are made of muscle cells and tissues that grow within and around the muscular wall of the uterus. As mentioned, the cause of uterine fibroids is unknown; however, their growth has been linked to the hormone estrogen. If a woman with fibroids is still menstruating, the fibroids can continue to grow slowly.

Here are some common symptoms of fibroids:

Although uterine fibroids aren’t cancerous, they can affect your overall health, depending on the size, location, and number of fibroids.

Some common symptoms can include:

Pelvic pain and pressure

Excessive bleeding, including prolonged periods and passage of clots, which can lead to severe anemia

Abdominal swelling

Pressure on the bladder, leading to frequent urination

Pressure on the bowels, leading to constipation and bloating

Multiple miscarriages or early labor

Heavy or painful periods

Bleeding between periods

Pain during sex

A feeling of pressure or fullness in your belly

Frequent need to urinate

Trouble emptying your bladder

Chronic constipation

When should you see a doctor?

If you suspect experiencing some of the previously mentioned symptoms, consult your doctor, OBGYN, or a fibroid specialist. Don’t shy away from advocating for yourself; you should feel comfortable asking your healthcare provider for an ultrasound to confirm if you do have fibroids.