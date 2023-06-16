Beyoncé Does Epic Gender Reveal For A Fan At Concert In Germany

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

There are levels to this gender reveal thing and one lucky couple has reached the highest of heights. They got the once-in-a lifetime opportunity to have their gender reveal done by Beyoncé at her concert.

As many of you know, Queen Bey is currently on her Renaissance tour, which began with its international leg in Europe. The concert in question where the gender reveal happened was in Cologne, Germany on June 15.

The gender reveal happened when the 41-year-old superstar noticed a fan holding up a sign asking her to do a gender reveal.

“I wanna do this right because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says ‘Do my gender reveal.’ I just want to do it right — do I have to open the envelope?”

It took a little while to get the envelope to Bey, but one of her backup dancers eventually passed an envelope with a card that had a handwritten note in it. “The Cuff It” singer let the audience sweat a little before belting out, “Girl!”

“Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful!” she gushed over cheers from the audience. “God bless you!” The singer then led a countdown so everyone in the stadium could give the happy couple a final congratulations before she went into the song “Savage.”

We all know Mrs. Carter loves the kids. The mother and artist has three of her own. Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, who just turned six.

Her oldest, Blue Ivy, the youngest Grammy award winner of all time (Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl”) joined her on tour and often steals the show with her graceful choreography. The crowd loves Blue so much, that at the Cologne show, the audience held up blue balloons as a tribute to the pre-teen. She’s been two-stepping her way into hearts since she first popped up alongside her mom at the Paris show in late May.

Her team put out a tweet to thank fans for such a thoughtful gesture.

“Beyoncé thanks the #Cologne crowd for their gorgeous blue balloon tribute for Blue Ivy’s portion of the show,” a statement read

Sometimes, you don’t get what you want unless you ask! Congratulations to the couple who were able to get the support of the world’s biggest artist in finding out what their bundle of joy will be. That was definitely a special and brag-worthy moment they can share with their child in the future.