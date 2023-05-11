Beyoncé Kicks Off Renaissance Tour Wearing Custom McQueen, Loewe, & More

GETTY IMAGES

Club Renaissance is officially here, otherwise known as simply the Renaissance tour. Today the highly anticipated tour kicked off the official European leg in Stockholm, and the internet was ablaze. Live updates on Tiktok, memes, fan fiction, and heated (no pun intended) discourse on Twitter, and Club Renaissance fit checks on IG — it indeed was Beyoncé’s internet. And while we may or may not have watched a clip or live stream or two, one thing we know for sure is that the costumes were everything (and custom).

We can always count on some iconic costumes designed by some of the biggest names/houses in fashion. I mean, that’s to be expected as Bey and her team always turn out a fantastic wardrobe collection (see; custom Balmain for Beychella, Alessandro’s Gucci, and debuting Riccardo Tisci’s Burberry for On The Run II), with her tours serving as timestamps in fashion history. Working alongside her incredible wardrobe department, which includes famed stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini (the pair previously worked together on Beyonce’s 2016 Formation video), they sought to channel the album’s essence; party, ballroom, disco, and camp. There was this super camp custom Mugler bodysuit designed by Casey Cadwallader that resembled a bee (get it, queen bey) and a Balmain piece dripping in pearls (inspired by look 43 from F/W 23′) that personified those Alien Superstar lyrics “I got pearls beneath my legs, my lips, my hands, my hips.” Custom Loewe, David Koma, McQueen, Balmain, etc. — this tour rivals fashion month in its entirety.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

Take a look at a few of the stunning custom tour looks and their runway doppelgängers below.

Alexander McQueen

Courrèges

Loewe

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: A model walks the runway during the Loewe Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

David Koma

