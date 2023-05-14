Beyonce's Renaissance Tour On Pace To Pull In More Than $2 Billion Worldwide

The Beyhive is shelling out big bucks to see their queen in-person.

Beyonce’s Renaissance tour opened May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden and fans are rejoicing. The namesake of her lauded 2022 dance-centric album, has already raked in millions and is projected to earn more than $2 billion by its last stop.

This is unsurprising since fans have been patiently waiting for years, and have the savings accounts to prove it.

BEYONCÉ TICKETS THE SAME DAY AS RENT DUE? ROC NATION, YOU WILL CRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/q2DekgLYrm — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) February 1, 2023

Article continues after video.

One fan in particular hatched a smart plan to bolster his savings in case Beyonce dropped expensive tour information, and it caught the attention of a major banking institution.

The user, who goes by the name Bernard shared on social that he’d been saving since 2018.

“I’ve been saving $20 a paycheck for Beyoncé tickets since 2018 after I saw her at Coachella,” he tweeted. “I knew this day would come. Shoutout to @allyfinancial for their ‘saving buckets’ feature.”

He added: “That meant a percentage of each one of my paychecks would go directly into my savings account and out of that amount, $20 would go in a ‘Beyoncé [Tickets]’ bucket,” he further explained. “I then forgot about it over the course of the next five years until she announced her Renaissance World Tour. I initially created it because I was proud of myself for setting a goal, being disciplined in contributing toward it, and being prepared when the moment finally arrived.”

Ally saw the tweet and gifted him “a hefty cash bonus” for being using their savings bucket feature in the exact way it was intended and spreading the word about it to his followers.

Now, it’s paid off, as Beyonce concert range from a few hundred dollars to thousands.

According to reports, the star’s most recent tour, 2018’s On The Run II with husband Jay-Z, grossed $276 million, which means she expected to earn almost double for her upcoming run of shows.