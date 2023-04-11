SZA Takes ‘The SOS Tour’ International With 10 New European Dates

If you managed to miss SZA on the road during her highly popular national arena tour run, no need to fret. The songstress has just added two additional legs to her tour, even taking things international for her first-ever headlining arena run.

Live Nation announced today that The SOS Tour will continue across Europe and North America across the summer and fall, making stops in Paris, Berlin, London, and more before expanding to additional US cities and revisiting some popular prior stops.

The European leg of the tour kicks off June 1 in Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome, and wraps in Dublin at 3Arena on June 21. The CTRL songstress will then circle back across the US and Canada, kicking off on September 20 at Miami’s at Kaseya Center and wrapping in Phoenix at Footprint Center on October 29, 2023.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – FEBRUARY 21: SZA performs onstage during SZA The SOS North American Tour at Jerome Schottenstein Center on February 21, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Billboard reports that the first, 18-stop leg of the wildly popular Spring tour has already raked in nearly $35 million and sold somewhere in the neighborhood of 283,000 tickets. The tour kicked off on February 21 in Columbus, Ohio, continuing across the with support from Grammy-nominated Alternative/Indie singer Omar Apollo before wrapping up in Los Angeles on March 22.

Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting more news from the “Snooze” songstress. Her sophomore studio effort, SOS, topped the Billboard charts for ten consecutive weeks at the top of 2023 – a major feat for a female R&B artist that surpassed and matched many a longstanding record.

Take a look at the currently listed tour dates below:

TORONTO, ONTARIO – FEBRUARY 25: SZA headlines her “SOS” North American Tour at Scotiabank Arena on February 25, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

THE S.O.S. EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Thu Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sun Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Thu Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sat Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Ticket presales are now live, with general sale will taking place on Friday, April 14 at 12pm local time HERE.