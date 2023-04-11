SZA Takes ‘The SOS Tour’ International With 10 New European Dates

If you managed to miss SZA on the road during her highly popular national arena tour run, no need to fret. The songstress has just added two additional legs to her tour, even taking things international for her first-ever headlining arena run.
Live Nation announced today that The SOS Tour will continue across Europe and North America across the summer and fall, making stops in Paris, Berlin, London, and more before expanding to additional US cities and revisiting some popular prior stops.
The European leg of the tour kicks off June 1 in Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome, and wraps in Dublin at 3Arena on June 21. The CTRL songstress will then circle back across the US and Canada, kicking off on September 20 at Miami’s at Kaseya Center and wrapping in Phoenix at Footprint Center on October 29, 2023.
Billboard reports that the first, 18-stop leg of the wildly popular Spring tour has already raked in nearly $35 million and sold somewhere in the neighborhood of 283,000 tickets. The tour kicked off on February 21 in Columbus, Ohio, continuing across the with support from Grammy-nominated Alternative/Indie singer Omar Apollo before wrapping up in Los Angeles on March 22.
Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting more news from the “Snooze” songstress. Her sophomore studio effort, SOS, topped the Billboard charts for ten consecutive weeks at the top of 2023 – a major feat for a female R&B artist that surpassed and matched many a longstanding record.
Take a look at the currently listed tour dates below:
THE S.O.S. EUROPE TOUR DATES:
Thu Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Sun Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Tue Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Thu Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Sat Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Ticket presales are now live, with general sale will taking place on Friday, April 14 at 12pm local time HERE.