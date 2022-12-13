SZA Announces First Arena Tour Across The U.S.

“Good Days” are ahead for SZA fans, as the songstress has just announced that she’s embarking on her first-ever arena tour across the U.S.

The S.O.S North American Tour will kick off on February 21, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio, continuing across 17 cities with support by Grammy-nominated Alternative/Indie singer Omar Apollo through Spring, before finally wrapping up in Los Angeles on March 22.

The tour punctuates SZA’s formal return after a five-year gap between her first studio album, Ctrl, and her hotly-anticipated follow-up project, S.O.S.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 07: SZA performs during the ACL Music festival 2022 at Zilker Park on October 07, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

“Time to take this sh*t on the road!” SZA posted about the Live Nation-supported tour to her fans on Instagram. “SOS TOUR STARTS FEBRUARY TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a big week for SZA, who not only released her second studio album, a well-received 23-track musing on love and relationships, on December 9th, but performed on SNL alongside Keke Palmer on December 3, just as the actress made her big pregnancy reveal.

The songstress has sporadically released solo tracks since her 2017 debut album, with tracks like “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign going double platinum and peaking at #3 on the U.S. R&B chart. She’s also charted due to numerous features, like her Grammy-nominated vocals on 2018’s Black Panther soundtrack, “All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar, and her Grammy-winning 2021 track “Kiss Me More” alongside Doja Cat.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Keke Palmer, SZA Episode 1833 — Pictured: Musical guest SZA and host Keke Palmer during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, December 1, 2022 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images)

Tickets for the tour go on sale on December 16th. Purchase tickets or get more information HERE. Take a look at SZA’s full slate of scheduled tour dates below:

Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Feb. 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

March 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 7 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 9 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

March 10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

March 14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

March 16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

March 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum