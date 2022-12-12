'Together Again:' Janet Jackson Announces New Tour Across The U.S.

Five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ Inductee Janet Jackson is returning to the road after a four-year hiatus. The songstress personally announced her highly-anticipated ninth concert tour, Together Again to fans on social media this morning.

The 33-city tour will kick off Spring 2023, with support from rapper Ludacris, featuring a collection of Jackson’s biggest chart-topping hits, plus long-awaited new music. The outing not only celebrates Jackson’s 50th anniversary in the entertainment industry, but will highlight milestones for two of her most critically acclaimed and fan-beloved albums – 25 years of The Velvet Rope, and 30 years of janet. Jackson’s chart-topping breakout hit album Control also celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2021.

Jackson’s last tour, State of the World, ran from 2017 to 2019 on three legs, taking the star worldwide to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her genre-pushing album, Rhythm Nation 1814. Jackson also famously headlined the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture this summer.

Shocking fans by going live on Instagram, the songstress sat perched in front of a Christmas tree, excitedly welcoming viewers into the room for a big statement.

“I have a big announcement to make,” she shared with fans after building anticipation for over 4 minutes. “I’m going back on tour. And yes, we will be together again very very soon.”

“Yes, there will be new music,” she continued. “I know all of you ask ‘where’s the new music? Where’?” she said jokingly in a mocking voice. Jackson also revealed that she’ll be bringing rapper Ludacris along for the ride.

“I miss you guys so much, I cannot wait to see you. It’s going to be so much fun,” she continued. “You have no idea. I am so excited!”

The Together Again tour kicks off on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida and will stop in 33 cities across the U.S. through late June.

Take a look at her full slate of performance dates below:

Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 16th at 11 AM. You can get yours HERE.