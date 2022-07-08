Janet Jackson honored during Essence Festival at #BeBold Dinner Presented by Coca-Cola 

It was a star studded event Essence Festival weekend as friends, colleagues and celebrities came together to celebrate the living legend, Janet Jackson. The #BeBold Dinner presented by Coca-Cola Powered by AT&T’s Dream in Black, honors women of color who have made a lasting impact in the culture, leading the charge unapologetically. Jackson who celebrated her iconic 50-year career received her flowers and more as heartfelt personal stories were shared across the room by loved ones. From Reverend Al Sharpton, MC Lyte, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Yvette Nicole Brown, just to name a few of the iconic attendees.

In celebration of Black Women and their contribution to the arts, event partners included Coca-Cola’s If Not For My Girls, AT&T’s Dream In Black, Essence’ Girls United and the Propel Center all highlighted during the event. Jackson’s very own Rhythm Nation Scholarship Fund in partnership with the United Negro College Fund (established to honor and assist students of color pursuing the arts,) was also highlighted during the event, and presented with a $100,000 appreciation donation.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Michelle Jordan, Inga Willis, Jeannie Weaver, Janet Jackson, and Melanie Boulden attend “Be Bold” Dinner Series honoring Janet Jackson presented by Coca-Cola at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on July 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for CMPR Inc.)

The evening was full of work, play and loads of enjoyment as Jackson stunned the crowd, wearing a $335 Norma Kamali Glen Plaid Dress. Breaking the internet, Jackson took to the dance floor all night long, as she swag-surfed and led the electric slide alongside celebrity friends Debbie Allen, DJ D-Nice, Marsai Martin, Actress Sidra Smith, Angelica

Ross, and more.