Happy Birthday: Sza’s Best Fashion Moments

We all remember where we were on June 9, 2017. Whether you’re a Spotify lover, Apple Music Stan, or a wealthy Tidal-ian, a Grammy-nominated singer dropped an album that would alter the R&B sound forever and get us in our feelings. I’m talking about Ctrl. Five years later, SZA is entering a new era with a few iconic looks to go with it.
Saying goodbye to the camp aesthetic and hello to a sultry chromatic look, SZA continues to keep us under a spell with every Instagram post and story. She’s elevated her style from her signature ginger hair, faux freckles, and oversized graphic tees to a more futuristic look with multicolor wigs, glossy 90s brown lips, and a body-accentuated wardrobe. Although she still pays homage to her “coming into the industry” ginger-red hair from time to time, there’s no doubt that this new era has pushed her into an innovative element.
In honor of her 33rd birthday, we’ve rounded up our favorite SZA looks. While we don’t have an album yet, her fashion-forward content will suffice.