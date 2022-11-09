Happy Birthday: Sza’s Best Fashion Moments

We all remember where we were on June 9, 2017. Whether you’re a Spotify lover, Apple Music Stan, or a wealthy Tidal-ian, a Grammy-nominated singer dropped an album that would alter the R&B sound forever and get us in our feelings. I’m talking about Ctrl. Five years later, SZA is entering a new era with a few iconic looks to go with it.

Saying goodbye to the camp aesthetic and hello to a sultry chromatic look, SZA continues to keep us under a spell with every Instagram post and story. She’s elevated her style from her signature ginger hair, faux freckles, and oversized graphic tees to a more futuristic look with multicolor wigs, glossy 90s brown lips, and a body-accentuated wardrobe. Although she still pays homage to her “coming into the industry” ginger-red hair from time to time, there’s no doubt that this new era has pushed her into an innovative element.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: In this image released on May 23, (l-r) SZA performs on stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In honor of her 33rd birthday, we’ve rounded up our favorite SZA looks. While we don’t have an album yet, her fashion-forward content will suffice.