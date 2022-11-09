Home · Fashion

Happy Birthday: Sza's Best Fashion Moments

See the music star's style evolution — from ginger hair to now.
By Danielle Wright ·

We all remember where we were on June 9, 2017. Whether you’re a Spotify lover, Apple Music Stan, or a wealthy Tidal-ian, a Grammy-nominated singer dropped an album that would alter the R&B sound forever and get us in our feelings. I’m talking about Ctrl. Five years later, SZA is entering a new era with a few iconic looks to go with it. 

Saying goodbye to the camp aesthetic and hello to a sultry chromatic look, SZA continues to keep us under a spell with every Instagram post and story. She’s elevated her style from her signature ginger hair, faux freckles, and oversized graphic tees to a more futuristic look with multicolor wigs, glossy 90s brown lips, and a body-accentuated wardrobe. Although she still pays homage to her “coming into the industry” ginger-red hair from time to time, there’s no doubt that this new era has pushed her into an innovative element.  

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: In this image released on May 23, (l-r) SZA performs on stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In honor of her 33rd birthday, we’ve rounded up our favorite SZA looks. While we don’t have an album yet, her fashion-forward content will suffice. 

01
SZA, 2014
Getty Images
02
SZA, 2015
Getty Images
03
SZA, 2018
Getty Images
04
SZA, 2018
Getty Images
05
SZA,2018
Getty Images
06
SZA, 2020
Getty Images
07
SZA, 2022
Getty Images
08
SZA, 2022
Getty Images
