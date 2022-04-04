Doja Cat and SZA are Grammy winners, baby. The artists have earned the coveted gold grammophone for the 2021 pop smash, “Kiss Me More.” The single appeared on Doja Cat’s latest album, ‘Planet Her.’

This is the first Grammy win for both of the artists. The award was presented by Avril Lavigne.

Tonight, SZA was nominated for 4 awards and Doja Cat was up for 8, including Best New Artist. Both musicians are signed to RCA Records.

The song has also won an American Music Award (Collaboration of the Year), an MTV Europe Music Award (Best Collaboration), as well as an MTV Video Music Award (Best Collaboration).

“I always loved SZA, I listened to her when I was in…11th grade, 10th grade,” Doja Cat said of her adoration of her collaborator in an interview with Sirius XM. “I was just always playing her music.” She then talked about her decision to reach out, saying “I was like, ‘This song is just too perfect, like I can’t not have her on this.’ For her, it felt like a good pop track to have her on.”

“I like to downplay a lot of sh– but..it’s a big deal,” Doja Cat said during her emotional acceptance speech.

Doja Cat is slated to embark on a two-month long, North American Tour with The Weekend, who also won his first Grammy tonight.

SZA is currently preparing for the release of her new album, the follow up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl.’ Neither the title or release date have been revealed.

Watch the video for “Kiss Me More” below.