SZA Releases Deluxe Edition Of ‘Ctrl’ To Celebrate It’s Fifth Anniversary

Today, SZA released the deluxe version of her debut album Ctrl, in celebration of its fifth anniversary.

She announced the exciting news with a message via her Twitter account. “This is JUST a gift for camp ctrl . Nothing more nothing less. if u family you get it,” she tweeted. “5 yrs is a long time. Thank you for changing my life I love you . Happy anniversary #HAPPYCTRLANNIVERSARY”

The new edition of her Grammy-nominated offering features its 14 original tracks, along with seven additional songs – “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Awkward,” “Jodie,” “Tread Carefully,” and an alternative version of the single “Love Galore.”

Earlier this week, SZA went to social media and hinted at a deluxe release of her 2017 project. “Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5…me thinks,” she wrote on Twitter. The singer later followed with a tweet in regard to the unreleased tracks, writing: “Everything made in 2014-2016 /17… not new lol to be absolutely clear.”

Since its release five years ago, Ctrl has spent a total of 260 weeks on the Billboard 200 – which is the longest of any Black female artist’s debut album – and is 2x RIAA-certified Platinum. Ctrl also earned SZA five Grammy Award nominations, including “Best New Artist,” “Best R&B Performance,” and “Best Urban Contemporary Album.”

Listen to the deluxe version of Ctrl below.