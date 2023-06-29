Beaches And Baecations: The Best Of Black Celeb Travel In June

With June coming to a close, we are officially in the summer travel season, and everyone is making time for vacations and baecations, too. Black stars are some of the travelers unwinding in luxurious destinations, from Greece to Italy and France and Hawaii. Plenty of celebs got our wanderlust going by sharing their excursions, and we gathered up some of the vacations and sceneries that made us most eager to book a flight and join them.

Steph and Ayesha Curry

Now that the NBA season is over, your favorite ballers are enjoying free time with their families. Case in point: Steph Curry. The Warriors star and his family, including beautiful wife Ayesha, had a ball in Hawaii during this off-season.

China McClain

The actress (who has stepped back from the industry to focus on her faith) and her famous sisters have taken Paris. Instead of visiting for Fashion Week like others, McClain has been living like a local, checking out storied museums, reading books by the Seine, going to a local nightclub and eating very, very well.

Russell and Nina Westbrook

The fashion forward couple did enjoy men’s Paris Fashion Week. Shortly after, they, along with their three children, enjoyed historic monuments in the city before heading to Italy to enjoy the sights and sounds and to savor the food.

Nia Long

Long, with her son Kez, has been on the move all month. But one stop that showed how much good her getaway was doing for her glow was in the Greek Isles. She shared this shining selfie with her bronzed skin and super cute freckles.

Nas

The legendary MC recently took Europe, looking half his age while stopping in Italy and smizing for a selfie in Paris outside of the Louvre.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti

The year 2023’s “it” couple showed out during a recent baecation near Mykonos. Their accommodations were opulent and romantic — and the perfect setting for a boo’d up photo shoot.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

The Guobadias stay on a vacation and we’re not mad at it! They were just in Hawaii, but most recently, Porsha and her love decided to enjoy another trip to St. Barts.

Caresha and Diddy

Now, we can’t tell you where the City Girls rapper and her beau were on this little baecation, but they clearly were having a time. Plus, we must say the views from their boat and the crystal clear waters on the beach just make you want to find your cutest swimsuit ASAP and take a dip.

Joey Badass and Serayah

New couple alert! After calling it quits with actor Jacob Lattimore, actress and singer Serayah began a romance with actor and rapper Joey Badass. He has since shown her some serious TLC, taking her on a luxurious baecation for her birthday recently.

Jordyn Woods

The influencer and her beau, Karl Anthony Towns, have been on the move, seemingly, since May. In June, before taking Paris for Fashion Week, they enjoyed a baecation to the Maldives.

Kelis

The “Bossy” singer is another star who didn’t drop the location for her holiday, but fans didn’t care. They weren’t paying attention to her destination as much as they were trying to get some tips to achieve a bikini body like hers as a mother of three.