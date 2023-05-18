Home Style: Inside Steph And Ayesha Curry’s Chic San Francisco Condo

Pottery Barn

The Curries are often on the move, what with Steph‘s travels during the NBA season and Ayesha making all of her business moves. But there’s no place like home, and one of the Curry family‘s residences is a condo in San Francisco, glowing with natural light thanks to all the windows in the space, and also now filled with chic new furniture and pieces thanks to Pottery Barn.

The home furnishing company recently worked with Ayesha on her Sweet July by Ayesha Curry homeware collection. They’re now unveiling the work they did on the home of the restaurateur, chef, author and entrepreneur’s space, giving it a makeover with help from pieces in warm shades. “I feel like there’s a story to be told throughout all of the rooms, but I love how each space is still uniquely its own,” Curry said of the results as part of Pottery Barn’s Home Tour series. “Somehow all comes together seamlessly and feels cohesive.”

You can check out how everything looks after the makeover below, as well as find out how to get your hands on some of our favorite decor items, courtesy of Pottery Barn.

In the spacious living room, offering great views of San Francisco, we’re drawn to the Dream Square Arm U-Shaped Sectional, pictured in a Slub Weave Mocha. We love a good chaise on a couch, but two is an absolute winner. The handcrafted piece works well with the Palisades Wood Coffee Table and matching side tables.

We’d host all the dinner parties we could get away with if we had a dining room like this! The pieces we are obsessing over most include that Heritage Farmhouse Extending Dining Table in a solid Spruce wood. And the contrasting black Westan Dining Chairs are a perfect touch.

In the lounge area, a must-have item is this gorgeous Folsom Glass Media Console in charcoal. Made of solid pine that was sustainably harvested, it has sliding glass paneled doors and looks absolutely dreamy as it holds the families glassware, coffee table books, pottery and pictures.

Across from the media console is this beautiful Henley Tufted Leather Sofa, in a rich cognac shade, which sits next to the chic Duke Metal Round Nesting Coffee Tables. The bronze pieces can be placed on either side of the sofa, or, as pictured, grouped together.

Layering natural shades is clearly a big theme in the design, especially in the bedroom. We’re particularly partial to the Belgian Flax Linen Duvet Cover, the Cayman Wood & Metal Nightstand because it has three layers of storage (including a hidden drawer) and the cozy Balboa Upholstered Swivel Armchair in a Chenille Basketweave Taupe.