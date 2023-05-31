The Best Of Black Celeb Travel In May

The travel season is officially here, folks. It’s the perfect time to start utilizing that PTO and booking getaways to the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Asia and through all of the dreamiest of locations across the United States (we’re looking at you, Hawaii!). If you need some inspiration of where to go, how about getting some from the stars?

Throughout the month of May, stars began to prioritize getaways and/or make time to stop and see all the major sights while traveling for business. Check out a recap of where some of your faves jetted off to in the month of May by scrolling down, and get to booking your own trip ASAP.

Michael B. Jordan

The actor struck a very cool pose while in Japan this month promoting Creed 3.

Skyh Black and KJ Smith

The couple celebrated the Sistas star’s birthday in Jamaica and captured some stunning footage while doing so.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

To help his wife celebrate her birthday in fabulous fashion, Tucker planned a surprise birthday trip for her to Turks and Caicos and invited all of her good friends for the fun.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

The couple spent some time living their best lives in Cairo, Egypt — and taking some epic photos while there.

Karrueche Tran

We can’t tell you where exactly Karrueche traveled for her birthday, but she clearly had quite the good time relaxing on a boat — wherever she ventured off to.

Jeannie Mai and Young Jeezy

The couple checked out Mai’s “motherland,” trekking to Vietnam for three weeks where he learned all about her culture.

Wendy Osefo

While you know Wendy and Eddie Osefo for their life on the East Coast thanks to RHOP, they recently headed out West, enjoying some fun in the sun in Arizona for her birthday.

Jordyn Woods

The social media personality traveled to Dubai with her beau Karl Anthony Towns, who snapped some great photos of his lady posing up a storm in the UAE.

Sabrina Elba

The beauty and wife of Idris Elba traveled to Italy for a Dolce & Gabbana event and looked gorgeous while doing so.

Chanel Iman

The model and mom-to-be of three thought she was just going to Capri, Italy for a babymoon with Davon Godchaux, but he had other plans, popping the question during their vacation.

Olympia Ohanian

Along with her mom, Olympia recently enjoyed some time in Paris, posing outside of the Louvre.

Jay-Z

And speaking of Paris and the Louvre, rapper Jay-Z was in town to support his wife’s Renaissance tour stop. While in the City of Lights, he visited the Louvre to take in some fine art with friends.