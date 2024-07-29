Here Are The Best Leg Workouts For Beginners

Getty

Now that we’re well into the summer months, many of us desire to show off our legs—and we should!

However, it’s important to recognize when our lower body needs support, strength training, and muscle building. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to see transformative leg results when you’re just beginning or don’t know what exercises to do to jumpstart your workout routine.

Whether you want to tone your legs, bulk them up, or be able to rock some stylish shorts, achieving muscle definition during your workouts will help you achieve those goals. Still, you must start with the basics to help you develop balance, strength, and muscles throughout your lower body.

Check out some beginner exercises to make your legs more toned, from step-ups to lunges.

Lunges

Here’s How to do it:

Put one foot in front of the other with your toes facing in the same direction. Ensure your shoulders are back and lift your chest up as you lower your back knee. Lean forward on your front heel, straighten your back leg, and return to your starting position. Don’t lean too far forward; maintain your posture.

Stepup

How to do it:

Source a box or step that’s 6–12 inches tall. Next, place one foot on the step or box and continue to rise, keeping your shoulders straight while keeping your chest up. Step down and repeat with the other leg.

Dumbbell Deadlift

How to do it:

Hold two dumbbells, hinge your hips, and bend your knees while lowering the weights down in front of your legs. Next, engage your hamstrings and glutes to pull your body back to standing. Put your hips forward and squeeze your glutes. Repeat while keeping your back flat.

Banded Lateral Walk

How to do it:

Leverage a light or medium resistance band. Step in the band and position it up to your shins. Squat down and take a wide step horizontally to create resistance on the band. Repeat these reps in one direction.

Calf Raises