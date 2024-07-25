Here’s 11 Ways To Dial Up Your Inner Sexy For The Summer

Getty

Are you feeling sexy, inside and out?

If not, it may be time to work on that. According to sex and relationship experts, as summer continues to heat up, it’s the perfect time to dial up your inner sexy and embrace the season with confidence and passion. She suggests, “By prioritizing self-love, embracing your body, connecting with your sensual side, practicing positive affirmations, and spicing up your intimate life, you’ll dial up your inner sexy and make this summer unforgettable.”

Here are 11 tips from Lewis and Dr. Jacqueline Sherman to help you tap into your inner sexy and make this summer one you will never forget.

Prioritize Self-Love and Self-Care

Your inner sex is often unmistakable when you feel good about yourself. Start by prioritizing self-love and self-care. Treat yourself to a spa day, indulge in your favorite hobbies, or relax and recharge. Establishing and maintaining healthy boundaries, saying no to what doesn’t serve you, and engaging in healthy relationships are self-love and self-care. When you care for yourself, you radiate confidence, and true confidence is sexy.

Embrace Your Body and Wear What Makes You Feel Good

Summer is the time to embrace your body, regardless of shape or size. Your body is good and deserves love. Wear clothes that make you feel fabulous and highlight your favorite features. Whether it’s a flowy sundress, a sexy swimsuit, or your favorite pair of shorts that do what they need to do, choose outfits that make you feel comfortable and sexy. Remember, confidence is the sexiest thing you can wear.

Connect with Your Sensual Side

Dialing up your inner-sexy means connecting with your sensual side. Utilize activities that awaken your senses—dance to your favorite music, dress up in lingerie, and experience feeling sexy-just for you because you deserve it. Enjoy a delicious meal and take the time to savor the flavor, textures, and smells, or create a sexy bubble bath and enjoy some me time. Include candles, your favorite products, and flower petals, and top it off with some 90s R&B while you take time to care for your body. These experiences heighten your awareness and make you feel more alive and connected to your body.

Practice Positive Affirmations

Positive affirmations can transform your mindset and boost your inner sexiness. Start each day with affirmations celebrating your beauty, strength, and uniqueness. Say things like, “I am confident and sexy,” and “I embrace my body with love and gratitude.” Be sure to include affirmations surrounding areas of concern, as reprogramming the mind is essential to reauthoring any negative story one may tell oneself. These affirmations help you cultivate a positive self-image and exude confidence.

Spice Up Intimacy

Summer is the perfect time to spice up your intimate life, whether single or partnered. If single, take some time checking in with your wants and desires and be creative acting them out during self-pleasure/solo sex. Utilize the techniques used to connect with your sensual side and enjoy loving you. If in a relationship, communicate openly with your partner about your desires and fantasies. Explore new experiences together, whether trying a new activity, planning a romantic getaway, or using tools like Relationship and Sex Conversation Cards to help spark meaningful conversations about intimacy and pleasure. Remember, intimacy is about connection, trust, and mutual enjoyment.

Visit a Nude Beach

Want a sexy way to cool down from this summer heatwave? Visiting a nude beach is a must! This will be an experience you and your body will never forget. Being comfortable and nude is a great way to build body positivity and boost self-esteem. To prepare for this ultra-sexy beach day, try practicing intentional nudity at home first. Stand in front of a full-length mirror undressed, with the goal being to accept and appreciate your naked body. Set a 5-minute timer, and make this a daily sexy self-care practice.

Have a Sexy Photoshoot

There is something special about seeing your body positioned to optimize your beauty and sex appeal. A boudoir photoshoot will give you an experience of self-empowerment and a boost in sex confidence! This is a great way to turn up your inner sexy. It can also serve as the gift that keeps on giving. You can turn your photoshoot into artwork by creating décor in your home or making a photo book to gift your partner.

Discover Your Turn-Ons

Learning what turns you on sexually is an act of liberation! Due to the low quality of sex education and negative messaging women have received about sex, sexual pleasure can be a challenge. There are mindset blocks that simply get in the way. That’s why it is important to get out of your head and into exploring your body. Try exploring your erogenous zones (sensitive areas of the body that can create sexual arousal). Explore the areas below during solo sex to find where you experience the most pleasurable.

Erogenous Zones: mouth/lips, ears, back and nape of neck, breast and nipples, clitoris and vagina, inner thighs, lower back, hands, feet, and scalp

Learn to Pole Dance

Gone are the days when pole dancing is just for exotic dancers! This artistic and incredibly sensual form of self-expression can be just the experience you need to awaken your inner sex goddess. Sign up for a class in your city to learn from a talented instructor. You don’t have to do it alone if you’re apprehensive about jumping on the pole. Consider making the experience a date night with your sexy bestie, or bring your partner along to watch.

Visit a Novelty Store

Most people shop for sex toys online, so walking into a sex toy shop to honor your desires is bold and sexy. This can be a great opportunity to explore something new and learn about the available products to increase your pleasure. Turn up your curiosity, ask questions, and explore product models while there. To make this experience even more sexy, take your partner along for the ride. If you’re single, this could be a fun experience with friends.

Get Confident with Sex Talk

talking about sex is a skill. Once you master it, you will never look back! But let’s be honest, there is great discomfort for many women when it comes to talking about sex. Society deems sex as taboo, which has resulted in a general lack of confidence when discussing sex. Strengthening your ability to talk about sex is a skill that is important to build. You can do this by engaging in regular conversations about sex with your partner(s), or by having open conversations about sex with trusted friends.