3 Easy Weight-Based Exercises For Your Legs

We recently spoke to you about the importance of strengthening your legs to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which includes losing weight more easily or not having issues with mobility.

In addition to the helpful workout exercises, weight training for your legs is equally important. If you’d like to accelerate your body mass, you’ll need to add some weights to your workouts.

Dumbbell leg workouts can be a great solution to help build muscle mass. Building leg muscle is also essential for cardio-related sports, like biking, running, swimming, hiking, or dancing. Incorporating strength days into your workout routine is key for your muscles to adapt and become stronger.

Below are several easy weight-training exercises for your legs to start with.

Leg Deadlifts

This exercise targets the following muscles: glutes, hamstrings, core, back, and trapezius muscles with a dumbbell weight.

Hold the dumbbells in your hands, palms facing your legs, stand with your feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent. Keep your knees bent, and press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells toward the floor. Squeeze your glutes to return to standing. Complete 10 reps.

Reverse Lunge

This exercise targets the following muscles: glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core.

To begin, stand with dumbbells in either hand. Step your left foot back, dropping the left knee to barely touch the ground. Press through the right heel to return to standing and keep your head and chest up the whole time. Repeat on the opposite side. Complete 10 reps on each side, then move on to your next move.

Curtsy Lunge

This exercise is perfect for building lower body strength and stability, such as hip flexion and weight stabilization. Curtsy lunges target the glutes, quads, and hip adductors.