Barbie Honors Aaliyah With Music Collector Series Doll

Mattel

R&B legend and actress Aaliyah embodies the saying ‘gone but never forgotten’ as her music continues to transcend beyond her earthly presence. Barbie has created the Aaliyah Music Collector Series doll to honor the singer’s unforgettable contributions to the music industry. The late singer is one of the most recent musicians to join the music collector series, which celebrates singers and songwriters who have made a long-lasting impact on the music industry. Aaliyah emerged onto the music scene during the late 90s but tragically passed away in a plane crash in 2001.

“Mattel is honored to induct the legendary Aaliyah, an artist who redefined the R&B genre and left an indelible mark on the ‘90s music scene, as our latest honoree in the Barbie Signature Music Series,” said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, Mattel.

She continued, “Thirty years after the release of her iconic debut single, “Back and Forth,” we invite fans to celebrate Aaliyah’s remarkable legacy. We hope that the Aaliyah Barbie serves as a powerful reminder to her loyal fans and Barbie collectors everywhere that, like Aaliyah, they can unlock their limitless potential and achieve anything they set their minds to by embracing their passion and drive.”

The Barbie team didn’t develop the concept for the doll alone–they worked with the late singer’s brother, Rashad Haughton, to ensure the result was true to Aaliyah’s legacy and persona.

“I can vividly remember my sister playing with her favorite Barbie dolls for hours when we were kids. She would make them sing, dance, and perform little concerts. It’s clear to me now that she was imagining dreams that would eventually become reality when she embarked on a career in entertainment at just fifteen years old. Inspiring confidence, belief in yourself and embracing who you truly are is the essence of Barbie. My sister would be ecstatic to see her legacy celebrated this way, empowering fans to dream big and believe they can be anything that their hearts desire.”

Aaliyah was one of many influential artists in the ’90s who left their imprint on RnB and opened doors for female musicians who would come after her. The Detroit, Michigan native’s iconic debut single, “Back and Forth,” was one of many songs that catapulted her to fame. Some of her accolades include Three American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and five Grammy nominations. The singer was also a trendsetter regarding fashion, which the new collector doll displays.

Speaking of which, the outfit used for the doll was inspired by the singer’s “One in a Million” music video–she wears a faux leather black top with matching pants and black shades. The look wouldn’t be complete without her staple swoop over one eye.

Other celebrities featured in the Barbie Music Collector Series include Gloria Estevan, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Elton John, and Stevie Nicks.

The doll will be available on January 16th at Mattel Shop for $55.