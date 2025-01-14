Ashley Darby Gives An Update On Her Divorce And Dating Life

Getty

Ashley Darby filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Michael Darby, 65, in November 2024. Just a few months later, the Real Housewives of Potomac star is giving an update on the status of her divorce.

“It’s in the hands of Virginia State,” Darby, 36, told Andy Cohen on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode.

While their divorce is still pending, Ashley also shared that she and Michael are better at co-parenting. They share two children: Dean, 5, and Dylan, 3.

In 2023, Ashley said they were parallel parenting, when two parties focus solely on the children and have minimal personal interaction.

The mother of two said she and Michael “went from parallel parenting to co-parenting” their kids, and now “we’re good.” That said, the kids still have questions about their separation.

“Dean actually asked me the other day, ‘Why don’t you and Daddy live together?’” Darby shared. “So as far as they know, we just don’t live under the same roof, that’s it.”

Parenting aside, the former couple continues to date other people and explore new love interests. Darby said she is seeing Josh Gudenburr, whom she met at a speed dating event shown on a Housewives episode.

“He’s a good guy,” Darby said of her new love interest.

“We don’t have labels at the moment, but we are only banging each other,” Darby said after admitting her new prospect is a good lover. Post separation, Darby also dated actor Luke Gulbranson for a short stint.

Michael has also been dating outside, according to Darby. “Michael’s in the streets every weekend,” the TV star said.

“People tell me all the time, which I’m happy, go live your life, have a great time, but I hear all about it,” Darby added.

While the former couple are no longer romantically involved, they still wish each other the best.

According to the mom of two, they “are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures,” but “both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”

Ashley’s November divorce filing occurred two years after the reality TV star announced their separation in 2022. The soon-to-be-divorced couple got married in May 2014, marking eight years of marriage.