RHOP’s Ashley Darby Has A New Man In Her Life Post Separation

Ashley Darby from Real Housewives of Potomac is rumored to be dating actor Luke Gulbranson. The recently separated mom of two posted a selfie of herself and Gulbranson, 38, on her Instagram page with the caption, “The definition of a winter wonderland. I didn’t know I missed snow so much!” She added, “Thank you for showing me the beauty of Minnesota! ♥️.”

The new couple was first seen together at BravoCon’s After Dark event presented by Bud Light Seltzer in October. Since then, they’ve been spotted together at numerous places, including in Washington when Gulbranson visited Darby and in Minnesota when Darby met his family.

The mother of two also mentioned she was dating someone on the November 17 episode of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. However, she hadn’t yet revealed it was Gulbranson. During the episode, she shared how challenging dating is as a mom, as her children take up a significant amount of her time.

“There is a special someone [who] I’ve been talking to lately, and when I’m talking to him, my kids will be screaming, or they’ll run around in the background naked, and I’m like… can I just have a minute?” Ashley said.

Darby referred to her new man as a “really great guy” during the interview. She continued, “He’s actually a very compassionate, kind guy. He actually gives really good life advice too, which I was surprised about,” she said. “There are just so many layers to him, to his personality. He’s got a lot more depth.”

In April, Darby confirmed she was splitting from her soon-to-be-ex Michael Darby, 61, after nearly eight years of marriage. They share two children, Dean, 3, and Dylan, 1.

In April, Ashley, 34, released a statement explaining the status of her marriage after rumors swirled that she was single and getting ready to re-enter the dating market.

“We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures,” Darby said in a statement. “We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel we cannot do this together. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan.”

She concluded, “They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”