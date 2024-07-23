Angela Simmons Says Yo Gotti Is 'The One'

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Roc Nation

It looks like Angela Simmons, 36, is ready to take her relationship with her boyfriend, Yo Gotti, to the next level. During a chat with The Breakfast Club on July 19, Simmons discussed how she feels about the rapper and music executive.

The couple first announced their romance in late December 2022, posting a glamorous series of photos on social media of themselves together, which was the ultimate hard launch of their relationship.

When Charlamagne asked whether Yo Gotti was “the one,” Simmons didn’t hesitate with her response.

“Yeah, for sure,” she answered. The mother of one and TV personality also added that she “definitely” wants to marry him.

“I’m too old to be playing games. I’m in it. That’s me, I’m grown, that’s what I do,” she said.

It may be common knowledge by now that Gotti always had his eyes on Simmons and made that known in his 2016 hit “Down in the DMs.”

During the interview, hosts DJ Envy, Charlamagne, and Jess Hilarious also poked fun at the entrepreneur’s new accent, which they say had turned from very New York to very Southern. Simmons attributed that to spending so much time with Gotti, who is from Memphis.

Speaking of being influenced by your partner, Charlamagne also asked about the recent controversy over her wearing a gun-shaped purse on the BET Awards red carpet and whether that fashion move was also inspired by her man.

“No, I literally just like the purse,” the Angela’s Cake founder responded to the question. “I thought the purse was cool and different. For me, I don’t want to do what everyone else is doing. I just do what I like to do. I thought that it matched the dress, and it was different than a classic clutch.”

The conversation segued into how Gotti is with Simmons’ son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr., 7. The topic came up when she shared how Sutton Jr. inherited his late father’s business and is currently exhibiting a passion for the biz. DJ Envy asked whether the rapper is good with Sutton Jr. and shares his business knowledge with him. The TV personality replied by saying Gotti chats with him about YouTube and gaming and is overall “really good with him.” The couple recently took a family trip to Dubai with Sutton Jr., so it seems their families truly are blending well.

We hope Simmons gets the happily ever after she deserves and Gotti keeps that smile on her face – and twang in her voice.