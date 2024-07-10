Angela Simmons Partners With Slutty Vegan To Release Plant-Based Fried Oreos

Angels’a Cakes/Slutty Vegan

Serial entrepreneur Angela Simmons hasn’t run out of steam when it comes to creative business ventures and partnerships. The 36-year-old recently partnered with Pinky Cole-Haye‘s Slutty Vegan to create her own line of vegan fried Oreos.

Simmons unveiled the partnership through a short and fun ad that saw the TV personality lounging in a bathtub filled with Oreo cookies. In another part of the video, Simmons is seen relaxing on the couch in front of the TV eating the vegan fried Oreos on a stick.

The new treat will feature Angela’s Cakes mix, a new product the entrepreneur launched in 2023. The cake mix can also be used to make vegan waffles, funnel cakes, or pancakes.

“With me being a major vegan foodie with a sweet tooth, I’m always looking to satisfy my cravings, especially when I’m traveling,” said Simmons about the new partnership in a press release. “Working with Pinky and Slutty Vegan has been amazing because she shares that same vision of bringing the tastiest vegan options to the masses.”

This is not the first time these powerhouses have collaborated (Angela’s Cakes was the first). However, this time, the cake mix is paired with oat milk to serve as the foundation for the Oreos.

Slutty Vegan is a plant-based hamburger restaurant chain founded by Cole-Hayes in 2018. The chain offers a range of vegan alternatives to fast foods that fans love. Cole is also ecstatic about the new offering, which will appear in select Slutty Vegan branches across the country. The initial rollout will begin in New York locations and then by mid-July, land in Atlanta and other locations.

“We [Slutty Vegan] are so excited about the rollout of this limited menu item. I mean, who doesn’t love fried Oreos?” said Cole-Hayes. “The initial rollout will start in New York and Atlanta, but don’t be surprised if you see it coming in other markets, especially with our food truck currently trekking across the country.”

Keep in mind that the vegan Oreos are a limited menu item, available from July through September.