Naomi Osaka Didn’t Feel Like She Was In Her Body During Last Tennis Match Due To Postpartum Changes

Tennis player Naomi Osaka shared a vulnerable moment about postpartum and how she feels in her body via Instagram. The post came after the four-time Grand Slam singles champion lost in a qualifying match in Cincinnati against Ashlyn Krueger, meaning she didn’t make the main draw.

“In a weird way I’ve come to appreciate losses, you don’t play tennis for 20+ years without your fair share of them,” Osaka began. “You learn from a loss and then eagerly await your next opportunity to put what you learned to test.”

She continued, “My biggest issue currently isn’t losses though, my biggest issue is that I don’t feel like I’m in my body,” she continued. “It’s a strange feeling, missing balls I shouldn’t miss, hitting balls softer than I remember I used to. I try and tell myself ‘it’s fine you’re doing great, just get through this one and keep pushing’, mentally it’s really draining though.”

The 26-year-old athlete had her first child, a daughter, in July 2023. She shares her daughter with boyfriend and rapper Cordae.

The tennis champ added, “Internally I hear myself screaming ‘what the hell is happening?!?!'”

Osaka acknowledged that she has felt like herself in some matches this year, and the recent loss may also be attributed to new transitions on the tennis courts. However, she says this particular loss feels like postpartum.

“That scares [me] because I’ve been playing tennis since I was 3, the tennis racquet should feel like an extension of my hand,” she said. “I don’t understand why everything has to feel almost brand new again. This should be as simple as breathing to me but it’s not and I genuinely did not give myself grace for that fact until just now.”

It’s important to mention that CDC research shows about 1 in 8 women with a recent live birth reported symptoms of postpartum depression, making the condition relatively common.

Despite the challenges, Osaka doesn’t plan to give up. Instead, she hopes to keep pushing forward and, in the process, teach her daughter to do the same.

“I love the process (though the process doesn’t love me sometimes haha), putting in work everyday and eventually having the opportunity to get to where you want to be,” she said. “I know life isn’t guaranteed so I want to do the best that I can with the time that I have, I want to teach my daughter that she can achieve so many things with hard work and perseverance. I want her to aim for the stars and never think her dreams are too big.”

The tennis player has always been candid about her mental health and also advocates for mental health via her podcast series Can’t Wait to Hear from You. Osaka plans to play again in the U.S. Open in New York at the end of August.