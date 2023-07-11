Naomi Osaka Just Gave Birth To Her First Child

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

We know Naomi Osaka as a tennis champion, but she’s wearing a new hat these days, and that’s Naomi Osaka the mom.

The 25-year-old gave birth to her first child, welcomed with rapper Cordae, recently. A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, who shared that the athlete delivered a baby girl in Los Angeles. The source told the publication that all parties are “doing well.”

Back in January, Osaka announced that she was pregnant, doing so with a picture of her ultrasound at a doctor’s appointment. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she wrote at the time.

The couple followed up the good news with a baby shower where they broke the news that they were having a girl.

In an interview with Today.com back in May, she said she was most looking forward to what her future as a mother and tennis player would look like.

“I’m most excited about being able to have a kid in the stands watching me play tennis, and them being able to say ‘Hey, that’s my mom on the court,'” she shared. “I think that moment will be surreal and I really look forward to the day that it actually happens. It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I’m so excited that I’ve got that coming in the not-so-distant future.”

We’re sending well-wishes to Osaka, her partner, and most importantly, her newest love and biggest prize, her baby girl.