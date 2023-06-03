Naomi Osaka Is Expecting A Baby Girl!

Naomi Osaka

It’s official, Naomi Osaka is going to be a girl mom! Recently the tennis champion, 25, shared beautiful, whimsical photos from her princess-themed baby shower, also revealing she and her boyfriend, Cordae, will welcome a baby girl very soon.

“☺️🤍💜,” she simply captioned the set of photos shared on Instagram on June 2nd, where she blissfully poses next to the pink and purple balloons and flowers. Behind her, the backdrop reads, “A little princess is on the way!” In an exclusive February interview with PEOPLE, Osaka said she was already aware of the sex of the baby, though Cordae was not. “I’ve been preparing, but he doesn’t know the gender yet; only I know,” Osaka told the outlet. “So it’s not like I can build out the room or anything.”

Osaka continued, “So I don’t know, [I’m] just kind of winging it. That’s kind of the key motto in my life a little.”

Earlier this year, Osaka opened up to PEOPLE about people’s reactions on putting her mental health first, causing her to decide to withdraw from the French Open in 2021 voluntarily. “It’s always really heartwarming when people tell me that I have helped them with their own struggles. I remember being in a grocery store one time and someone stopped me to tell me how much I meant to them as they were dealing with their own mental health struggles,” she shared. “At the time, I was doing it for myself but I realized that my decision to help myself was also helping many others.”

However, she’s looking forward to developing and becoming part of a better world for her and her own child to thrive in, but she knows that means continuing to work on herself.

“I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself. Obviously, I’ve never been a mother before so I’m taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of,” she said. The couple and soon-to-be parents have been dating since 2019, and earlier this year in January, Osaka revealed she was pregnant, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cordae.