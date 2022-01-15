This Week In Black Love: Naomi Osaka Swoons Over Cordae And Brandy’s Baby Has A Boyfriend

Instagram

We’re not very far into the new year, and already there have been some big breakups in Hollywood. That doesn’t mean Black love isn’t thriving, though. Plenty of couples are going strong, tying the knot and celebrating one another, including some celeb youngins and their partners. Check out the stars who packed on the PDA for the ‘gram this week and showcased the best of Black love.

Danielle Brooks and Dennis Gelin

The actress tied the knot this week to longtime love Dennis Gelin looking like every bit of a Black princess (one of her stunning gowns was by Black-owned brand Alonuko by the way!). “The party was lit and everyone felt safe because of our COVID measures,” the beautiful bride told Vogue. “We ate phenomenal cake and drank tequila until it literally ran out at the bar. You could feel that after two years of being in a pandemic we all yearned for moments to create memories together, and we are glad we could provide that. The room was flowing with love, joy, and togetherness.”

Naomi Osaka and Cordae

The tennis champ showed love to her beau, rapper Cordae. He just released his latest album, From a Birds Eye View, and Osaka had the chance to watch him in the creative process. “You’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in,” she said of the MC before adding, “proud of you.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Your fave stepped out in fierce fashions (we need that puffer vest!), as usual, alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky this week — more than once actually. Nobody gets all gussied up for dinner like these two.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan

The social socialite and entrepreneur turned 25 this week, and while boyfriend Michael B. Jordan couldn’t be present for the party he threw her, he made sure to show his queen love, including on social media. The actor shared a very cute video of the couple playing touch football (quite well by the way) on the beach with friends.

Sy’Rai Smith

Brandy’s baby isn’t a baby anymore and she has the boyfriend to remind us of that. The 19-year-old shared a photo with her beau as the two posed for photos in the snow. It may have been cold outside, but we can feel the warmth from this cozy image!

Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson

Find yourself someone you can cut up with who understands that not everybody was meant to dance like MJ. The TV personality joyfully two-stepped alongside her fiancé, Pastor Keion Henderson.

Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore

As they hit two weeks of marriage, the tennis star and her new hubby have been sharing more stunning images (and even some video) from their recent nuptials. Everything about this photo is a grand slam!