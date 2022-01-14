New Music This Week: Adele, Cordae, Earl Sweatshirt And More

In recent weeks, lineups to some of your favorite festivals were revealed, this year’s most popular event dates were announced, and artists from all different genres are making the effort to conduct larger-scale tours and concerts in 2022. As our “normal” continues to change, one thing that will remain the same is our weekly roundup on new music.

This week, we have Cordae’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, From a Birds Eye View, Earl Sweatshirt—formerly of Odd Future—released Sick!, and Jim Jones dropped a new Gangsta Grillz project We Set the Trends, in collaboration with DJ Drama. Some of the new releases also include a new video from Adele, and music from Saba & Krayzie Bone, Slim Thug and more.

Check out this week’s list of new releases below.

01 Adele – “Oh My God” Adele released the latest visual for the song “Oh My God,” from the album 30. The video is directed by Sam Brown, who also directed “Rolling in the Deep.” Check out the video HERE 02 Cordae – ‘From a Birds Eye View’ HERE. After releasing several singles in 2021, the former YBN member Cordae releases From a Birds Eye View. The album includes features from Stevie Wonder, Nas, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Lil Durk, and H.E.R. Listen to the album 03 Jim Jones and DJ Drama – ‘Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends’ HERE. Today, Jim Jones dropped his Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama titled We Set the Trends. The project has features from Fabolous, Dave East, Migos Fivio Foreign, Maino and more. Listen to the tape, 04 Earl Sweatshirt – ‘Sick!’ HERE. In what is his first studio release since 2018’s Some Rap Songs, Earl Sweatshirt maintains his high-level lyricism on Sick!, released today. You can stream Earl’s new album 05 J.I.D. – “Surround Sound” (Ft. 21 Savage and Baby Tate) HERE, and watch the VIDEO. Grammy-nominated rapper, J.I.D has returned with a new single titled “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate and co-produced by Christo and DJ Scheme. Listen to his new single, and watch the 06 Saba – “Come My Way” (Ft. Krayzie Bone) HERE. Ahead of his upcoming album Few Good Things, Saba shares the new track “Come My Way,” featuring Krayzie Bone from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Check out the track 07 Slim Thug – ‘BIGslim’ Houston’s own Slim Thug drops off BIGslim. The 11-track album features LE$ – listen to BIGslim HERE 08 AZ – “Motorola Era” (Ft. 2 Chainz) HERE. In anticipation for the deluxe version of his Doe or Die II, AZ releases “Motorola Era” featuring 2 Chainz. Stream “Motorola Era” 09 Token – ‘Pink Is Better’ HERE. Listen to the first major studio album from Token titled Pink Is Better, 10 FKA Twigs – ‘CAPRISONGS’ Today, FKA twigs releases new mixtape CAPRISONGS, a group of rhythmic and celebratory songs that mark a new era for the prolific artist (via Atlantic Records). Listen to the album HERE