Naomi Osaka Is Glowing And Creating A Meditation Series For Kids

Renowned tennis player Naomi Osaka warmed the hearts of fans when she announced her pregnancy in January. The 25-year-old recently shared an update on her bump with social media fans. Osaka posted an Instagram photo posing in baggy jeans, a cropped jersey, and a baseball cap in Japan—the Haitian-American and Japanese athlete’s place of birth.

When announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, she shared a picture of an ultrasound scan. “Can’t wait to get back on the court, but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she wrote in the caption.

While the four-time Grand Slam women’s singles champion is busy growing a human, she’s also pursuing goals outside of tennis. She’s partnered with Modern Health to create a collection of children’s meditations.

“As I’ve gotten older, I have really relied more on meditation to help manage my feelings. I wish that I had utilized it more as a kid which is why I’m so excited to have children’s meditations available now kids of all ages,” she told PEOPLE in March.

The mom-to-be has been very open about her mental health struggles over the years, which has been a theme among other athletes like Simone Biles and Serena Williams. In 2021 she voluntarily withdrew from the French Open due to mental health struggles. Osaka hasn’t been on the court since the 2022 Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where she withdrew from her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad due to illness. She won that same competition in 2019.

“I love that I am able to help create resources for kids that weren’t available or common when I was a kid,” she continued when speaking to PEOPLE. “I hope that kids are able to learn how to manage their feelings and emotions at an early age so that they can continue to use these tools later in life.”

Osaka is having her first child with her boyfriend and rapper Cordae Dunston. She told PEOPLE in a different interview that she knows the sex of her baby, but her partner doesn’t yet.

“I’ve been preparing, but he doesn’t know the gender yet; only I know,” she said of her boyfriend. “So it’s not like I can build out the room or anything.”

Osaka continued, “So I don’t know, [I’m] just kind of winging it. That’s kind of the key motto in my life a little.”

She also shared that the two things she’s most looking forward to this year are the birth of her child and getting back on the court.