Naomi Osaka Discusses Life Postpartum And New Mental Health Podcast

Two years before giving birth to her daughter, Shai, Naomi Osaka withdrew from the 2021 French Open to tend to the “long bouts of depression” she struggled with. “It has become apparent to me that literally everyone either suffers from issues related to their mental health or knows someone who does,” she wrote in her article for Time Magazine. From maternal to mental and emotional health, Black wellness is not to be downplayed (as health professionals are known to do). Which is why a few weeks ago, Osaka’s Emmy Award-nominated media company Hana Kuma and the mental health platform Modern Health launched their new podcast series Can’t Wait to Hear from You.

“Since I shared my mental health journey, I’ve found strength in embracing my vulnerabilities,” Osaka says. “The outpouring of love and support from my inner circle, my fans, and partners like Modern Health has been truly heartwarming.” Featuring two rotating host– New York Times bestselling author Luvvie Ajayi Jones and renowned YouTube influencer Franny Arrieta– the series is Modern Health and Hana Kuma’s creative brainchild for multicultural storytelling. “Can’t Wait to Hear from You is about the excitement of having these conversations with such a diverse range of voices and connecting with that inner voice,” she says.

Every Thursday, all things taboo are on the table. From deep chats with inaugural guest Bozoma Saint John to a special edition episode hosted by Osaka with United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, the podcast is a vessel for the extraordinary guests’ most intimate stories and breakthroughs. “I find it really interesting how having internal dialogues with yourself can actually lead you to a clearer understanding of the world around you,” she says. “I want to ensure that other people going through something in their lives can feel the same support.”

In addition to tuning in to Can’t Wait to Hear from You every Thursday on the Hana Kuma channel on YouTube, be sure to read on, below, as Osaka discusses the new podcast, what being a new mother is like, Black maternal health, self-care, and more.

ESSENCE: What inspired you to create this podcast?

Naomi Osaka: Since I shared my mental health journey, I’ve found strength in embracing my vulnerabilities. The outpouring of love and support from my inner circle, my fans, and partners like Modern Health has been truly heartwarming. I want to ensure that other people going through something in their lives can feel the same support and I hope this video podcast series will encourage them to have open discussions surrounding mental health, and self-appreciation. I also hope this podcast helps erase the stigma around it so everyone can feel less alone in their struggles.

How did you come up with the name?

“Can’t Wait to Hear from You” is about the excitement of having these conversations with such a diverse range of voices, and it’s about connecting with that inner voice. I find it really interesting how having internal dialogues with yourself can actually lead you to a clearer understanding of the world around you and also allow yourself the ability to be vulnerable. We are often our own harshest critics. The way you speak to yourself matters — it’s one of the most important relationships you have, if you cannot be kind to yourself how can you expect others to do so as well.

In honor of Black Maternal Health Week, what are your reflections on your pregnancy experience? What helped you to get through self-care wise?

I had bad morning sickness during my pregnancy, which made me feel like my body wasn’t quite my own for the first time. That was weird for me as I’ve always been so in tune with my body as an athlete. Talking to Alyson Felix during my pregnancy helped ease my fears a bit; she was really kind and shared her own experiences with me.

How has like been treating you since becoming a mother?

No matter how my day has been, seeing her smile when I come home always brings a smile to my face. She’s changed me for the better in every way. Being a mom brings me so much joy and I wouldn’t give it up for anything.

What’s your biggest piece of advice for expecting and new mothers?

To new moms and those expecting, I’d say: trust yourself. There’s plenty of advice out there, but remember, every mom and baby are different. There’s no one “right” way to do it.

What is your relationship to beauty and self-care now that you’re a new mom? Why are these practices important to you now more than ever?

I keep things pretty simple when it comes to beauty and self-care. With tennis season in full swing, I’m out in the sun a lot, so sunscreen is essential. That’s why I never go a day without using KINLÒ Golden Rays Sunscreen.

What’s next for you that you’re excited about?

I’m really looking forward to this summer. Shai will be joining me in Europe for the Clay and Grass season. It’s going to be incredibly special to have her by my side, exploring new places and experiences together.