Eye Candy: 35 Fine Photos Of Usher Over The Years

As the superstar Libra has aged, he's only gotten better — and even more handsome. See some grin-inducing images of your crush, from the '90s to the present.
Adrienne Raquel
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Like a fine wine.

That’s the best way to describe how Usher Raymond IV has aged. Introduced to the world as a talented teen, he has ascended to superstar status, a master of his craft, blowing away fans on some of the biggest stages in the world. In all those years since, the 46-old-year old Libra has managed to maintain a youthful glow.

As the ESSENCE May/June 2024 cover star told us, he practices yoga daily and wakes early to prioritize self-care.

“I make it a practice to wake up every morning at six or seven o’clock, no matter where I am,” he says of his yoga routine, which certainly has helped him retain youthful flexibility. “I have a few places that I go that reserve a back corner for me, where nobody notices. And typically, in these rooms, it’s pretty dark—so you don’t really see who’s there until they turn the lights up, and people realize, ‘Oh, wait a minute, is that who I think it is?’”

Usher’s groomer, makeup artist Lola Okanlawon, also shared with ESSENCE that prioritizing a skincare regimen has made a difference as well.

“This man does not play about his skin or his body,” she said during an event with Cerave. “It’s nice to have a man care about his skin and care about his appearance, buy products and ask me about them as well. ‘Hey, what about this? What about this?’”

She added, “Usher is a very fine, handsome man. But he’s still 45, so eye cream is very important.”

Eating well is a necessity, too. When he was preparing for the Super Bowl, Usher told The Wall Street Journal he ate very clean.

“I didn’t really have the time to do a lot of other things,” he said. “I was remedying my body the night before and waking up the next day and eating a very regimented, low-carb diet.”

And as for that body, the crooner told Us Weekly he’s got to put in serious work to stay fit. Thankfully, he burns plenty of calories while doing two-hour concerts, including for his current “Usher: Past Present Future” tour.

“The consistency that comes with being a performer who has to dance and sing and still have a six-pack at 45 years old? Yeah, there’s a little bit of mindfulness there,” he said. “But thank God that I have fans that I go work hard for every night.”

Whatever the Grammy award-winning king of R&B has to do, it’s working mightily because super fine is his middle name, 30 years later. Our latest timeless eye candy, scroll through for images of Usher that are sure to leave you blushing.

