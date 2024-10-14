Eye Candy: 35 Fine Photos Of Usher Over The Years

Adrienne Raquel

Like a fine wine.

That’s the best way to describe how Usher Raymond IV has aged. Introduced to the world as a talented teen, he has ascended to superstar status, a master of his craft, blowing away fans on some of the biggest stages in the world. In all those years since, the 46-old-year old Libra has managed to maintain a youthful glow.

As the ESSENCE May/June 2024 cover star told us, he practices yoga daily and wakes early to prioritize self-care.

“I make it a practice to wake up every morning at six or seven o’clock, no matter where I am,” he says of his yoga routine, which certainly has helped him retain youthful flexibility. “I have a few places that I go that reserve a back corner for me, where nobody notices. And typically, in these rooms, it’s pretty dark—so you don’t really see who’s there until they turn the lights up, and people realize, ‘Oh, wait a minute, is that who I think it is?’”

Usher’s groomer, makeup artist Lola Okanlawon, also shared with ESSENCE that prioritizing a skincare regimen has made a difference as well.

“This man does not play about his skin or his body,” she said during an event with Cerave. “It’s nice to have a man care about his skin and care about his appearance, buy products and ask me about them as well. ‘Hey, what about this? What about this?’”

She added, “Usher is a very fine, handsome man. But he’s still 45, so eye cream is very important.”

Eating well is a necessity, too. When he was preparing for the Super Bowl, Usher told The Wall Street Journal he ate very clean.

“I didn’t really have the time to do a lot of other things,” he said. “I was remedying my body the night before and waking up the next day and eating a very regimented, low-carb diet.”

And as for that body, the crooner told Us Weekly he’s got to put in serious work to stay fit. Thankfully, he burns plenty of calories while doing two-hour concerts, including for his current “Usher: Past Present Future” tour.

“The consistency that comes with being a performer who has to dance and sing and still have a six-pack at 45 years old? Yeah, there’s a little bit of mindfulness there,” he said. “But thank God that I have fans that I go work hard for every night.”

Whatever the Grammy award-winning king of R&B has to do, it’s working mightily because super fine is his middle name, 30 years later. Our latest timeless eye candy, scroll through for images of Usher that are sure to leave you blushing.

01 01 1998 04/04/98 photographer: Robert A. Reeder TWP DAR Constitution Hall brief description: R&B act known as Usher in performance. Before the concert in his dressing room. (Photo by Robert A. Reeder/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)

02 02 1998 (MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Getty Images) UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: Photo of USHER (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

03 03 1998 Usher during Usher Performing at Fashion Cafe – January 4, 1998 at Fashion cafe in London, Great Britain. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

04 04 2001 American R&B musician Usher, circa 2001. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

05 05 2002 Usher, winner of Best Male R&B Artist during The 2nd Annual BET Awards – Press Room at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

06 06 2004 NEW YORK – MARCH 23: (US TABS OUT) Musician Usher appears on MTV’s TRL at the MTV studios in Time Square March 23, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

07 07 2004 MIAMI – AUGUST 29: Singer Usher performs at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

08 08 2005 FRANCE – JANUARY 22: Photo call of Usher, midem 2005 in Cannes, France on January 22, 2005. (Photo by Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

09 09 2007 HOLLYWOOD – DECEMBER 02: Singer Usher performs “Singin’ in the Rain” onstage at Cond? Nast Media Groups 2007 Movies Rock at the Kodak Theater on Decmeber 2, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)

10 10 2011 CHICAGO, IL – MAY 17: Usher performs at Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular at the United Center on May 17, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/FilmMagic)

11 11 2011 ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 17: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Musician Usher Raymond backstage at the 33rd Annual Georgia Music Hall Of Fame Awards at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 17, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage)

12 12 2012 ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 22: Usher is interviewed during his New Look Foundation 2012 World Leadership conference on June 22, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Usher’s New Look Foundation)

13 13 2013 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Usher performs onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring L.A. Reid held at The Beverly Hilton on February 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

14 14 2015 NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 21: Musician Usher attends the Pencils Of Promise Gala 2015 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

15 15 2015 LOS ANGELES CA – NOVEMBER 7: Recording artist Usher attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Alejandro G. Iñárritu and James Turrell and presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

16 16 2016 ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 27: Usher attends the Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party at The Mansion Elan on August 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

17 17 2016 INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Singer Usher performs onstage during the 92.3 Real Show at The Forum on November 5, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic,)

18 18 2016 ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 17: Usher Raymond attends the 33rd Annual UNCF Mayors Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

19 19 2017 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 24: Usher attends Lil Jon’s Birthday Dinner For Pencils Of Promise at E.P. & L.P. on January 24, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

20 20 2017 ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 18: Singer Usher Raymond onstage at Morehouse College 150th Anniversary: “Reflections of Excellence” at Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College on February 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

21 21 2017 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 22: Recording artist Usher arrives at the JDRF LA Chapter’s Imagine Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 22, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

22 22 2019 LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Usher attends ‘Heaven’ the ‘The Art of Elysium´s 12th Annual Black Tie Artistic Experience’ on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kurt Krieger – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

23 23 2021 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Host Usher attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

24 24 2022 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 07: Usher performs during the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit State Farm Arena Concert at State Farm Arena on May 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

25 25 2022 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: Usher Performs at the grand opening of Usher: My Way – The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on July 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

26 26 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: (Exclusive Coverage) Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Barclays Center on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

27 27 2023 PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: Usher is seen during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

28 28 2023 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 17: Usher speaks during a ceremony honoring him at Las Vegas City Hall on October 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Usher was given a proclamation and a ceremonial key to Las Vegas for his work in the local community, his “My Way” residency at Park MGM, and for his upcoming performance at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

29 29 2024 Usher at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

30 30 2024 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Usher attends the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste at The Beverly Estate on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

31 31 2024 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Honoree Usher accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

32 32 2024 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Usher performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

33 33 2024 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Usher performs during 2024 Essence Music Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)

34 34 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: (Exclusive Coverage) Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Barclays Center on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)