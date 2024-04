READ MORE LESS

Usher Raymond graces the cover of the May/June issue of ESSENCE as one of the Sexiest Men of the Moment. “I think there’s a connection I feel to my audience, and a connection to the people, that’s based on my service to them,” he says. “I want to make certain that they know I’m committed to serving this art. I’m committed to working to make certain that you feel gratified, for the time that you decide to share with me.”