No One Has Had A Style Evolution Quite Like Toni Braxton

No one has had a style transformation like Toni Braxton. Throughout her career as an R&B titan, she’s been serving up unforgettable style moments. In the 1990s she looked to the trends of the times, conservative-leaning ensembles that also felt classic. Back then her style was indicative of the fact that artists and actors alike kept things somewhat casual even for red carpet appearances. However, Braxton pushed against this notion, she was regularly in decadent looks for performances and red carpets. And these looks carried her–they featured hues like red and also black. Gold was also a go-to for the beloved artist. As the millennium hit white became a hue that Braxton would call upon to usher in a new style era. An ethereal white gown she wore during the 2000 Super Bowl is a legendary fashion choice of hers.

At the moment, Braxton is currently donning tailored suits. This is the throughline of her style. These suits allude to the self-confidence that has carried her throughout her career. Each of her recent outfit choices speaks to not just her unwavering confidence but also the notion that her voice is longstanding. She didn’t only lay a blueprint for future R&B acts in regard to music, but her style also laid a foundation.

Below take a look at some of Toni Braxton’s most compelling fashion moments from the past and present in celebration of her birthday. Each moment is distinct–the 1990s look might just inspire you, but these looks definitely spoke to me on a personal level.

01 01 The Premiere of Hulu’s “Dress My Tour” In 2024 Toni Braxton at The Premiere of Hulu’s “Dress My Tour” Hosted by Kathy Hilton, Toni Braxton and Holly Carter held a Private Residence on July 23, 2024 in Los Angeles California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

02 02 Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” In 2024 HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Toni Braxton attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

03 03 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party In 2024 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Toni Braxton attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

04 04 Grit Before The Gram Returns For The 65th Annual Grammy Awards In 2023 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Toni Braxton attends Grit Before The Gram returns for he 65th Annual Grammy Awards at The West Hollywood EDITION on February 02, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for The Vanity Group)

05 05 Pre-Grammy Party In 2020 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Toni Braxton attends the Primary Wave x Island Records Pre-Grammy Party at 1 Hotel on January 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Island Records)

06 06 47th Annual American Music Awards In 2019 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Toni Braxton attends the 47th Annual American Music Awards® – Press Room at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

07 07 American Music Awards In 2019 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Toni Braxton performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)

08 08 61st Annual Grammy Awards In 2019 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Toni Braxton attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

09 09 “Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story” Screening In 2018 NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 23: Toni Braxton attends “Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story” Screening at NeueHouse Madison Square on January 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

10 10 outsOutside “Good Morning America” In 2018 NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 25: Singer Toni Braxton is seen outside “Good Morning America” on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

11 11 Soul Train Music Awards In 2017 LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 05: Recording artist Toni Braxton attends the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

12 12 Pre-Grammy Gala In 2015 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Recording artist Toni Braxton attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier on February 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

13 13 52nd Grammy Awards In 2010 LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 31: Singer Toni Braxton arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

14 14 Tony Awards In 2003 Toni Braxton in a Marc Bouwer dress during 2003 Tony Awards – Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, NY, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)

15 15 Super Bowl XXXIV Half-Time Show In 2000 ATLANTA, GEORGIA–JANUARY 30: Toni Braxton performs during the Super Bowl XXXIV Halftime Show, “A Tapestry Of Nations” at the Georgia Dome on January 30, 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

16 16 42nd Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Celebration In 2000 Toni Braxton during The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Clive Davis’ Pre-GRAMMY Celebration at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

17 17 6th Lady of Soul Awards In 2000 Toni Braxton during The 6th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

18 18 Arista 25th Anniversary Celebration In 1999 Toni Braxton (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

19 19 17th Annual CFDA Awards In 1998 Toni Braxton during 17th Annual CFDA Awards at JP Morgan Atrium in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

20 20 39th Annual Grammy Awards In 1997 Toni Braxton (Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage)

21 21 7th Annual Billboard Music Awards In 1996 American singer and songwriter Toni Braxton in the press room of the 7th Annual Billboard Music Awards, held at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, 4th December 1996. Braxton is holding the ‘Best R&B Single’ award which she won for ‘You’re Makin’ Me High.’ (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

22 22 38th Annual Grammy Awards In 1996 Toni Braxton (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

23 23 22nd Annual American Music Awards In 1995 Toni Braxton (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

24 24 21st Annual American Music Awards In 1994 Toni Braxton (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

25 25 MTV Movie Awards In 1994 Toni Braxton during 1994 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

26 26 26th NAACP Image Awards In 1994 American singer and songwriter Toni Braxton attends the 26th Annual NAACP Image Awards, held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, 5th January 1994. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)