No One Has Had A Style Evolution Quite Like Toni Braxton

Braxton has always stuck to the classics: form-fitting and decadent pieces for red carpet appearances. Her style over her career has been transformative and statement-making.
By Robyn Mowatt ·

No one has had a style transformation like Toni Braxton. Throughout her career as an R&B titan, she’s been serving up unforgettable style moments. In the 1990s she looked to the trends of the times, conservative-leaning ensembles that also felt classic. Back then her style was indicative of the fact that artists and actors alike kept things somewhat casual even for red carpet appearances. However, Braxton pushed against this notion, she was regularly in decadent looks for performances and red carpets. And these looks carried her–they featured hues like red and also black. Gold was also a go-to for the beloved artist. As the millennium hit white became a hue that Braxton would call upon to usher in a new style era. An ethereal white gown she wore during the 2000 Super Bowl is a legendary fashion choice of hers.

At the moment, Braxton is currently donning tailored suits. This is the throughline of her style. These suits allude to the self-confidence that has carried her throughout her career. Each of her recent outfit choices speaks to not just her unwavering confidence but also the notion that her voice is longstanding. She didn’t only lay a blueprint for future R&B acts in regard to music, but her style also laid a foundation.

Below take a look at some of Toni Braxton’s most compelling fashion moments from the past and present in celebration of her birthday. Each moment is distinct–the 1990s look might just inspire you, but these looks definitely spoke to me on a personal level.

