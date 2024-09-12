The Best Red Carpet Looks At MTV’s 2024 Video Music Awards

Getty Images

The MTV Video Music Awards are finally here. And you know what that means, artists and musicians alike are bringing their A-game fashion-wise. Some are experimenting, others are leaning hard into eccentricity. This time around quite a few moments have captured our attention. One mainly being Doechii who showed up in an insanely stylish Thom Browne look. She was channeling office realness in this number and it worked in our eyes. Her hair was next level, it was braided up in a crown with a twisted detail towards the front.

Another key look included Coco Jones who arrived in a striking Lever Couture gown in grey with an ethereal train. Her slicked back hair added to the appeal of the frock she donned which Maeve Reilly styled. Up next, Flo Milli annihilated the carpet in a butterfly-patterned mini dress that had just been worn down the runway at Pat Bo days ago. Flo’s sultry mahogany tresses and white heels were an ideal pairing.

One stellar moment included Megan Thee Stallion in a gown that consisted of a bustier element and an enlarged bottom that appeared to look like a flower blooming by Nicole + Felicia. Styled by Eric Archibald this was arguably a favorite of the evening.

Pop star Tinashe rocked a Rick Owens piece that featured an extremely low-cut top and lengthy skirt. Next, the use of yellow on the carpet was a standout for Tyla who was styled in a gown by Area from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Vibrant curls and pink sandals in addition to a jade-inspired necklace were the accessories she wore with her head-turning gown.

Also we would be remiss if we didn’t mention Glorilla who showed up in a tribute to Left Eye of TLC. Her silvery and mesh outfit was spot-on and reminiscent of what the late artist wore in the group’s iconic “No Scrubs” video.

Below take a look at the standout looks from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

01 01 Doechii Doechii at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

02 02 Coco Jones Coco Jones at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

03 03 Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 held at the UBS Arena in New York. Picture date: Wednesday September 11, 2024. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

04 04 Tinashe ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Tinashe attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

05 05 Tyla South African sineger-songwriter Tyla poses in the pressroom during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

06 06 GloRilla GloRilla attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 held at the UBS Arena in New York. Picture date: Wednesday September 11, 2024. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

07 07 Halle Bailey ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Halle Bailey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

08 08 Lenny Kravitz ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Lenny Kravitz attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

09 09 Kamie Crawford ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Kamie Crawford attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

10 10 Muni Long ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Muni Long attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic)

11 11 Shaboozey ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Shaboozey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

12 12 Quavo ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Quavo attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

13 13 Julez J. Smith Jr. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

14 14 Lil Nas X Lil Nas X attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 held at the UBS Arena in New York. Picture date: Wednesday September 11, 2024. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

15 15 Chuck D and Flavor Flav Chuck D and Flavor Flav at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

16 16 Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

17 17 Mona Scott-Young ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Mona Scott-Young attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

18 18 Kirk Frost and Rasheeda Kirk Frost and Rasheeda at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

19 19 Ts Madison Ts Madison at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

20 20 Monaleo Monaleo at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

21 21 Big Sean ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Big Sean attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)