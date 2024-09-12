HomeFashion

The Best Red Carpet Looks At MTV’s 2024 Video Music Awards

From Megan Thee Stallion to Tinashe, the stars shined in wacky and also elegant looks this year at the award ceremony in New York.
By Robyn Mowatt

The MTV Video Music Awards are finally here. And you know what that means, artists and musicians alike are bringing their A-game fashion-wise. Some are experimenting, others are leaning hard into eccentricity. This time around quite a few moments have captured our attention. One mainly being Doechii who showed up in an insanely stylish Thom Browne look. She was channeling office realness in this number and it worked in our eyes. Her hair was next level, it was braided up in a crown with a twisted detail towards the front.

Another key look included Coco Jones who arrived in a striking Lever Couture gown in grey with an ethereal train. Her slicked back hair added to the appeal of the frock she donned which Maeve Reilly styled. Up next, Flo Milli annihilated the carpet in a butterfly-patterned mini dress that had just been worn down the runway at Pat Bo days ago. Flo’s sultry mahogany tresses and white heels were an ideal pairing.

One stellar moment included Megan Thee Stallion in a gown that consisted of a bustier element and an enlarged bottom that appeared to look like a flower blooming by Nicole + Felicia. Styled by Eric Archibald this was arguably a favorite of the evening.

Pop star Tinashe rocked a Rick Owens piece that featured an extremely low-cut top and lengthy skirt. Next, the use of yellow on the carpet was a standout for Tyla who was styled in a gown by Area from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Vibrant curls and pink sandals in addition to a jade-inspired necklace were the accessories she wore with her head-turning gown. 

Also we would be remiss if we didn’t mention Glorilla who showed up in a tribute to Left Eye of TLC. Her silvery and mesh outfit was spot-on and reminiscent of what the late artist wore in the group’s iconic “No Scrubs” video. 

Below take a look at the standout looks from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. 

