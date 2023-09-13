Home

The Best Red Carpet Looks At MTV’s Video Music Awards: Cardi B, Ashanti, Coco Jones & More

Take a look at all of the stunning looks that caught our attention at MTV’s Video Music Awards.
By Robyn Mowatt ·

The MTV Video Music Awards at New Jersey’s Prudential Center is taking it as one of the most experimental celebrity carpets we’ve seen all year. And for good reason, this carpet has been the home of so many insanely eccentric looks over the years. Think Misa Hylton and Lil’ Kim’s one-breasted jumpsuit with sequin nipple pasties from 1999, or Aaliyah’s cheetah print gown in 2000. Tonight has us reflecting on so many outfits from the aughts. 

Fast forward to the present day, and we can’t take our eyes off of Nicki Minaj–for her first look of the evening as host, she wore a custom Chantilly gown by Dolce & Gabbana accentuated with lace detailing. Cardi B stunned in custom DILARA, styled by her longtime stylist Kollin Carter. We’re also really into Megan Thee Stallion who showed up in a stunning sheer tulle corset gown by Brandon Blackwood and jewelry by Jacob & Co.

More women in rap were there as well. Before hitting the stage, Doja Cat stunned in a gown reminiscent of spider nets. City Girls’ JT stole the show in a striking Mirror Palais corset gown straight off of the runway. Doechii also was the moment in a D Squared 2 runway ‘fit styled by Sam Woolf–she topped her look off with a trucker hat. 

More standouts include Ashanti who shined in a Monica Ivena gown styled by Tim B. The singer’s accessory of choice was a custom clutch featuring an image of her and Nelly. Mary J. Blige was sublime in an all-black Albina Dylas gown. 

As far as the experimental looks, Coco Jones annihilated the red carpet in a Moschino all-leather look. Saweetie’s ‘fit also ethers into eccentric territory, she wore an Area sequined gown also straight off the runway with some quirky accents. 

Keep scrolling to check out the best looks at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

Lead Image: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

