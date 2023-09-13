The MTV Video Music Awards at New Jersey’s Prudential Center is taking it as one of the most experimental celebrity carpets we’ve seen all year. And for good reason, this carpet has been the home of so many insanely eccentric looks over the years. Think Misa Hylton and Lil’ Kim’s one-breasted jumpsuit with sequin nipple pasties from 1999, or Aaliyah’s cheetah print gown in 2000. Tonight has us reflecting on so many outfits from the aughts.

Fast forward to the present day, and we can’t take our eyes off of Nicki Minaj–for her first look of the evening as host, she wore a custom Chantilly gown by Dolce & Gabbana accentuated with lace detailing. Cardi B stunned in custom DILARA, styled by her longtime stylist Kollin Carter. We’re also really into Megan Thee Stallion who showed up in a stunning sheer tulle corset gown by Brandon Blackwood and jewelry by Jacob & Co.

More women in rap were there as well. Before hitting the stage, Doja Cat stunned in a gown reminiscent of spider nets. City Girls’ JT stole the show in a striking Mirror Palais corset gown straight off of the runway. Doechii also was the moment in a D Squared 2 runway ‘fit styled by Sam Woolf–she topped her look off with a trucker hat.

More standouts include Ashanti who shined in a Monica Ivena gown styled by Tim B. The singer’s accessory of choice was a custom clutch featuring an image of her and Nelly. Mary J. Blige was sublime in an all-black Albina Dylas gown.

As far as the experimental looks, Coco Jones annihilated the red carpet in a Moschino all-leather look. Saweetie’s ‘fit also ethers into eccentric territory, she wore an Area sequined gown also straight off the runway with some quirky accents.

Keep scrolling to check out the best looks at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

01 Nicki Minaj

02 Cardi B Cardi B at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

03 Megan Thee Stallion NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

04 Doja Cat NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Doja Cat attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

05 JT JT at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

06 Doechii NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Doechii attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

07 Ashanti Ashanti at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

08 Saweetie Saweetie attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Picture date: Tuesday September 12, 2023. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

10 Tiffany Haddish NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

11 Coco Jones Coco Jones at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

12 Chloe Bailey Chloe Bailey at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

13 Flo Milli Flo Milli at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

14 Mary J Blige NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Mary J Blige speaks onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

Lead Image: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage