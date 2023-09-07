Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready For A Sold Out New York City Show With Coco Jones

Rising R&B singer Coco Jones is wrapping up her latest tour named after her breakout EP What I Didn’t Tell You. Jones has been shaking up the soul market due to the relatable and diary-esque music she is constantly shelling out. Earlier this summer, she released a remix to her succinct single “ICU” with legend Justin Timberlake–and earlier this year she served up a melodic spin on Timberlake’s “Until The Of Time” with Leon Thomas. These two tracks provide examples of how her gorgeously textured voice is keeping her relevant in the R&B market.

Over a conversation in her dressing room at Irving Plaza ahead of one of New York City tour stops, the Nashville, Tennessee native shares that she is in love with how her fans sing along to her music no matter the city. “It feels really rewarding to perform my debut EP,” she tells ESSENCE.com. “Every song has a different [type of] energy. I feel like I take my fans on a rollercoaster throughout the whole show and it’s a really fun ride.”

She tells me she feels like her show dates feel like deja vu mainly since she grew up performing for projects on Disney channel. I was really thrown into performance outfits and glitter as a young kid because I started working and doing stuff with Disney,” Coco shared. “I feel like [back then] my style was very loud.” Fast forward to the present moment, for significant tour moments and appearances Coco has been working with stylist Jyotisha Bridges. Yesterday evening she wore a custom look by LA Roxx–the pieces were comprised of a catsuit emblazoned with tiny jewels. Matching boots topped off the exquisite number, for accessories a stunning pair of hoop earrings were the last addition.

Musically, Jones’ “ICU” has neo-soul lovers in a chokehold. Back in July, the stunning single landed the number one spot on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. The month prior, the song earned her first Gold RIAA certification. This is a testament to how her syrupy vocals are captivating and also pivotal. Her music provides a space for her to create authentic art that she is proud of. She also mentions that working on her debut EP What I Didn’t Tell You was filled with trial and error moments since it was an introductory project. “Seeing the success of ‘ICU’ is very surreal, it feels really rewarding that they love a song that I created. That’s the end goal with every artist,” Jones notes.

As for her personal style, Jones says that what excites her most about fashion is how it can transform and elevate you. For instance, she says since she has Southern roots she spent many years feeling behind—but now, she is obsessed with brands like Area, LaQuan Smith, and Attico. She adds that she loves supporting up-and-coming Black designers, Brandon Blackwood is also a personal favorite of hers too. Now, she prefers clothing that accentuates her ultra-long legs and also crop tops. Jones is also prone to wear things that are skintight. “I think for such a long [time] my style was based on my age, and what I was doing at the time,” she said.

“[Now I can] really show myself as a woman, I think fashion really helped me to show my mature side that matches my music,” Jones concludes.

01 Getting Ready With Coco Jones The Nashville native gets glam ahead of her show in NYC.

02 Getting Glam Backstage Her makeup look is complemented by gemstones that match her concert look.

03 Serving Face Coco Jones style has evolved now that she’s aged out of her Disney channel appearances of yesteryear.

04 What She Wore Coco Jones wore a custom catsuit number by LA Roxx, bedazzled with tiny jewels, with a pair of matching boots.

05 Coco’s Personal Style Her concert look is accentuated by a pair of dazzling hoop earrings.

06 Before Hitting The Stage These days, Coco opts for outfits that accentuate her figure, like her long legs.

07 Coming Into Her Own These days, for significant tours and appearances Coco has been working with stylist Jyotisha Bridges.

Images courtesy: Micknel Alexander