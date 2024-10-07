Toni Braxton's Most Iconic Beauty Looks

Getty Images / Rick Diamond

Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton has had an impeccable career thus far. Since being discovered singing while pumping gas, she has scored successful hits like “Un-Break My Heart,” “He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me,” “Spanish Guitar,” and many more. And her replay-worthy hits aren’t the only things we can’t get enough of, either. Her timeless beauty moments have us in a chokehold, too.

Let’s start with her versatile hairstyles. For instance, at the 1994 8th Annual Soul Train Music Awards, she paired her short hair with striking long eyelashes and nude lipstick. And one thing’s for sure, Braxton will rock a bob with ease—like at the 2015 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards. Stiff where?

No matter how often Braxton likes to switch up her hairstyles, she still likes to add bold lipstick to her look. She was seen with a red pout and pulled back hair at the 2016 InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party.

Seaking of bold lips, at the 2000 Billboard Music Awards, she accessorized with a headband and pink lipstick. In 2003, for the Ace Awards, she changed her makeup: adding green and pink eyeliner. Additionally, she sported strawberry blonde hair with bangs at the 2005 BET Awards.

Braxton keeps us inspired and on the edge of our seats when it comes to what she’ll do next. Until then, in celebration of her 57th birthday today, take a look back at her inspiring beauty moments over the years.

