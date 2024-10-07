HomeLifestyle

13 Sweet Photos Of Toni Braxton And Her Sons

In honor of our living legend’s birthday, we’re sharing adorable images of her and her sons, the loves of her life.
13 Sweet Photos Of Toni Braxton And Her Sons
LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis, recording artist Toni Braxton and Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis attend the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
By Dominique Fluker ·

While Grammy-award-winning singer, actress, and author Toni Braxton is a living legend and icon, she’s also a loving mom who balances her career and family life nicely despite how trying it may be. 

Braxton first came on the scene in the early 1990s with her eponymous debut album, Toni Braxton. For the next several decades, she dominated the music charts, conquered Broadway and reality television, and inspired women everywhere, given how gracefully she’s handled multiple health scares and battles. Before becoming diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder, Lupus, she became a mother to her first son, Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, on Dec. 2, 2001, and later gave birth to her second son, Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis, on March 31, 2003, with her ex-husband, fellow singer Keri Lewis.

When Diezel was a year old, Braxton began to notice that his development was behind, and two years later, he was diagnosed with autism. “A lot of times, parents are in denial because they want to think their child is perfect. But it’s just that these kids have to be taught differently,” she said. “I’ve been embracing that. I’ve come to terms with it. He’s a wonderful kid.”

Despite the ups and downs, motherhood has fortified Braxton. “Motherhood is my favorite thing in the world. I love being a mother,” she once said in an interview with Healthy Living.

Now, her two boys, who are 22 and 21 years old, are fully grown adults and work in the fashion and entertainment industries. Scroll down to see sweet moments of Braxton and her loving sons over the years. 

TOPICS: 