13 Sweet Photos Of Toni Braxton And Her Sons

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis, recording artist Toni Braxton and Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis attend the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

While Grammy-award-winning singer, actress, and author Toni Braxton is a living legend and icon, she’s also a loving mom who balances her career and family life nicely despite how trying it may be.

Braxton first came on the scene in the early 1990s with her eponymous debut album, Toni Braxton. For the next several decades, she dominated the music charts, conquered Broadway and reality television, and inspired women everywhere, given how gracefully she’s handled multiple health scares and battles. Before becoming diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder, Lupus, she became a mother to her first son, Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, on Dec. 2, 2001, and later gave birth to her second son, Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis, on March 31, 2003, with her ex-husband, fellow singer Keri Lewis.

When Diezel was a year old, Braxton began to notice that his development was behind, and two years later, he was diagnosed with autism. “A lot of times, parents are in denial because they want to think their child is perfect. But it’s just that these kids have to be taught differently,” she said. “I’ve been embracing that. I’ve come to terms with it. He’s a wonderful kid.”

Despite the ups and downs, motherhood has fortified Braxton. “Motherhood is my favorite thing in the world. I love being a mother,” she once said in an interview with Healthy Living.

Now, her two boys, who are 22 and 21 years old, are fully grown adults and work in the fashion and entertainment industries. Scroll down to see sweet moments of Braxton and her loving sons over the years.

01 01 The Family At The Bad Boys: Ride or Die Los Angeles Premiere In 2024 The trio slayed the blue carpet in matching tan suits at the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: (L-R) Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, Toni Braxton and Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

02 02 Mother And Son Shutting Down The Carpet At Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party In 2024 Denim and Toni Braxton attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California, in all black ensembles. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Denim Cole Braxton and Toni Braxton attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

03 03 The Family That Slays Together, Stays Together At Award Shows In 2019 Braxton and her sons looking stylish, at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Toni Braxton (C) and family attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp)

04 04 Celebrating Together In Los Angeles In 2019 Toni Braxton and Diezel are seen as WeTV celebrates the premiere of “Braxton Family Values” at Doheny Room on April 02, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: (L-R) Toni Braxton and Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis are seen as We TV celebrates the premiere of “Braxton Family Values” at Doheny Room on April 02, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

05 05 The Royal Family In 2018 Toni, Denim, and Diezel attend the Royal Order Of Constantine Hosts A Royal Evening In Beverly Hills at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on September 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Toni Braxton with her two sons (L-R), Denim and Diezel Braxton-Lewis attend the Royal Order Of Constantine Hosts A Royal Evening In Beverly Hills at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on September 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

06 06 The Family Looking Goregous In 2016 Diezel Braxton, Toni Braxton, and Denim Braxton Lewis attend the 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Woodruff Arts Center on September 1, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 01: (L-R) Diezel Braxton, Toni Braxton, and Denim Braxton Lewis attend the 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Woodruff Arts Center on September 1, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage)

07 07 Love All Around At Motown The Musical’ Opening Night In 2015 Toni Braxton and son Diezel have a sweet moment while attending ‘Motown The Musical’ opening night at the Pantages Theatre on April 30, 2015 in Hollywood, California. HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 30: Toni Braxton (R) and her son Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis (L) attend ‘Motown The Musical’ opening night at the Pantages Theatre on April 30, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)

08 08 Showing Their Mother Support In 2015 Denim Cole and Diezel support their mother at An Evening of Stars at Atlanta Civic Center on April 12, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 12: (L-R) Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, Toni Braxton and Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis attend An Evening of Stars at Atlanta Civic Center on April 12, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

09 09 Diezel Gives His Mom A Smooch At The NAACP Awards In 2014 Toni poses with sons Diezel and Denim at the 24th Annual NAACP Awards at Saban Theatre on November 17, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 17: Singer Toni Braxton poses with sons Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis (L) and Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis at the 24th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Saban Theatre on November 17, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

10 10 An Adorable Moment At The “Twist Of Faith” Los Angeles In 2013 Denim and Diezel attend their mother’s movie, “Twist Of Faith” Los Angeles premiere at the Stephen S. Wise temple on February 4, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, Toni Braxton and Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis attend the “Twist Of Faith” Los Angeles premiere at the Stephen S. Wise temple on February 4, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

11 11 A Cute Photo Op In 2012 Toni Braxton and Diezel at the “Braxton Family Values” reunion special taping at The LA Stock Exchange on February 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 25: Recording Artist Toni Braxton (R) and her son Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis (L) arrive at the “Braxton Family Values” reunion special taping at The LA Stock Exchange on February 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

12 12 Serving Attitude On Set Of Their Mom’s Music Video In 2012 Toni, Denim, and Diezel, on Set For Toni Braxton’s New Music Video “I Heart You” at Civic Center Studios on March 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 18: Toni Braxton and son’s, Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis (L) and Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis on Set For Toni Braxton’s New Music Video “I Heart You” at Civic Center Studios on March 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/FilmMagic)