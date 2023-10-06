These Are The Style Stars Of Fashion Month

One thing that we love about fashion month, which spans from New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and Paris Fashion Week, is that there is an abundance of style inspiration. This season, actresses, musicians, and fashion editors all showed up and showed out in intentional, chic outfits. They ranged in color, silhouettes, and aesthetics, all fitting each woman seamlessly. Singer and style icon Erykah Badu was seen in an intricate look at Marni in Paris. She wore a huge polka dotted top hat with a yellow and black suit paired with a large scarf that splayed over one shoulder casually.

Model and TV host Sabrina Elba has been styled by Kim Russell lately and this look is just another example of her powerful and keen eye to detail. Elba wore a monochromatic oxblood red look by YSL Saint Laurent with a long patent leather trench over a sheer belted bodysuit paired with pointed toe heels in the same color. Russell has styled her in Victoria Beckham for the brand’s Paris Spring/Summer 2024 show too.

Taylor Russell made an appearance in Paris for the Parisian brand’s presentation sporting a gray sculpted metal blazer with a pair of short shorts. Actress Anna Diop was seen in Milan attending the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in a cream textured cutout dress with a blazer in a similar color over it paired with strappy white sandals by the brand, styled by Jason Bolden. Another client of Bolden’s, Yara Shahidi also stunned multiple times with looks by Alexander McQueen, Dior, and Bottega Veneta.

Elsewhere, actress Gabrielle Union was in London, right at the Burberry show she was spotted in a green plaid trench dress by the brand with matching tights and contrasting yellow thong sandals. Union was styled by her longtime stylist Thomas Christos Kikis. Last but certainly not least, Tiffany Reid, senior vice president of fashion at Bustle has been Rihanna-effected as she was seen in Paris wearing a Dries Van Noten white floral lace embellished top unbuttoned for her bare belly to show with a pair of Christopher John Rogers trousers.

If you’re wanting some names to add to your new style inspirations to mood board with, keep scrolling.

01 Erykah Badu PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Erykah Badu attends the Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

02 Regina King Regina King during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28. PHOTO: AFFINITYPICTURE / BACKGRID

03 Taylour Paige PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: Taylour Paige seen wearing dark shades, yellow gold earrings, a short black leather skirt, black heels, an used-styled beige bag and a long black leather coat which is worn open before the Acne Studios Fashion Show during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

04 Kelly Rowland PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kelly Rowland attends the Christopher Esber Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

05 Yara Shahidi MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 23: Yara Shahidi attends the Bottega Veneta fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

06 Anna Diop MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 23: Anna Diop attends the Jil Sander fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

07 Gabrielle Union LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Gabrielle Union attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images)

08 Taylor Russell PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 29: Taylor Russell attends the Loewe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

09 Sabrina Elba PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sabrina Elba attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)