These Are The Style Stars Of Fashion Month

Black women like Sabrina Elba have taken over the fashion scene throughout all of fashion month from Milan to London.
These Are The Style Stars Of Fashion Month
By Kerane Marcellus

One thing that we love about fashion month, which spans from New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and Paris Fashion Week, is that there is an abundance of style inspiration. This season, actresses, musicians, and fashion editors all showed up and showed out in intentional, chic outfits. They ranged in color, silhouettes, and aesthetics, all fitting each woman seamlessly. Singer and style icon Erykah Badu was seen in an intricate look at Marni in Paris. She wore a huge polka dotted top hat with a yellow and black suit paired with a large scarf that splayed over one shoulder casually. 

Model and TV host Sabrina Elba has been styled by Kim Russell lately and this look is just another example of her powerful and keen eye to detail. Elba wore a monochromatic oxblood red look by YSL Saint Laurent with a long patent leather trench over a sheer belted bodysuit paired with pointed toe heels in the same color. Russell has styled her in Victoria Beckham for the brand’s Paris Spring/Summer 2024 show too.  

Taylor Russell made an appearance in Paris for the Parisian brand’s presentation sporting a gray sculpted metal blazer with a pair of short shorts. Actress Anna Diop was seen in Milan attending the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in a cream textured cutout dress with a blazer in a similar color over it paired with strappy white sandals by the brand, styled by Jason Bolden. Another client of Bolden’s, Yara Shahidi also stunned multiple times with looks by Alexander McQueen, Dior, and Bottega Veneta.

Elsewhere, actress Gabrielle Union was in London, right at the Burberry show she was spotted in a green plaid trench dress by the brand with matching tights and contrasting yellow thong sandals. Union was styled by her longtime stylist Thomas Christos Kikis. Last but certainly not least, Tiffany Reid, senior vice president of fashion at Bustle has been Rihanna-effected as she was seen in Paris wearing a Dries Van Noten white floral lace embellished top unbuttoned for her bare belly to show with a pair of Christopher John Rogers trousers.

If you’re wanting some names to add to your new style inspirations to mood board with, keep scrolling.

