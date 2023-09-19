London Fashion Week Black Designer Recap 

Getty Images

London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 showcased an inspiring and diverse array of talent with Black designers taking center stage to leave their marks on the fashion industry. This year’s event not only celebrated the artistry and innovation of these designers but also their role in reshaping the narrative of inclusivity and representation in fashion. From emerging brands to established brands, these designers are what make London Fashion Week so exciting. Their overseas innovation is nothing short of remarkable, offering a unique and inspiring perspective. The distinctive storytelling and design codes of each brand sets them apart this season, with their design languages resonating strongly with their respective audiences. Whether it’s Mowalola’s edgy and provocative aesthetics or Ahluwalia’s vibrant fusion of cultural heritage, each brand tells its own compelling story.

If you’re curious on what new names to look out for, who showed, and what collections were extraordinary in this season’s London Fashion Week, read on.

Ahluwalia

Ahluwalia’s Spring/Summer 2024 was an ode to her African heritage with strong roots in her design language.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 15: A model walks the runway at the Ahluwalia show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at The British Library on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/BFC/Getty Images)

FEBEN

Feben’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection entitled, “Temple,” was a reflection on the body as home where the clothing served as protection.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: A model walks the runway at the Feben show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the Old Selfridges Hotel on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack/BFC/Getty Images)

LABRUM London

Labrum London’s latest collection entitled, “Nomoli Odyssey” was inspired by the designer’s, Foday Dumbuya, home Sierra Leone

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: A model walks the runway during the Labrum Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the London Fashion Week on September 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

ABIGAIL AJOBI

The Abigail Adobi presentation at London Fashion Week brought to the forefront love as her collection was entitled, “The Love Story Continues.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: A model poses at the Abigail Ajobi Presentation during London Fashion Week September 2023 at on September 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/BFC/Getty Images)

TOLU COKER

Tolu Coker’s Spring/Summer collection was comprised of intentional design codes and impeccable tailoring.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: A model walks the runway at the Tolu Coker show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the Old Selfridges Hotel on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/BFC/Getty Images)

Mowalola

Designer Mowalola Ogunlesi’s latest runway collection was a culmination of grunge aesthetics inspired by “street walkers and survival.”