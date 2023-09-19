London Fashion Week Black Designer Recap 

London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 showcased an inspiring and diverse array of talent with Black designers taking center stage to leave their marks on the fashion industry. This year’s event not only celebrated the artistry and innovation of these designers but also their role in reshaping the narrative of inclusivity and representation in fashion. From emerging brands to established brands, these designers are what make London Fashion Week so exciting. Their overseas innovation is nothing short of remarkable, offering a unique and inspiring perspective. The distinctive storytelling and design codes of each brand sets them apart this season, with their design languages resonating strongly with their respective audiences. Whether it’s Mowalola’s edgy and provocative aesthetics or Ahluwalia’s vibrant fusion of cultural heritage, each brand tells its own compelling story.
If you’re curious on what new names to look out for, who showed, and what collections were extraordinary in this season’s London Fashion Week, read on.
Ahluwalia
Ahluwalia’s Spring/Summer 2024 was an ode to her African heritage with strong roots in her design language.
FEBEN
Feben’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection entitled, “Temple,” was a reflection on the body as home where the clothing served as protection.
LABRUM London
Labrum London’s latest collection entitled, “Nomoli Odyssey” was inspired by the designer’s, Foday Dumbuya, home Sierra Leone
ABIGAIL AJOBI
The Abigail Adobi presentation at London Fashion Week brought to the forefront love as her collection was entitled, “The Love Story Continues.”
TOLU COKER
Tolu Coker’s Spring/Summer collection was comprised of intentional design codes and impeccable tailoring.
Mowalola
Designer Mowalola Ogunlesi’s latest runway collection was a culmination of grunge aesthetics inspired by “street walkers and survival.”