‘The Wood’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

25 years ago, the film The Wood hit theaters worldwide and grew to become a classic in Black culture. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, the movie tells the story of three young teenagers growing up in 1980s Inglewood, California—also known as “The Wood.”
Starring an ensemble cast that features Omar Epps, Taye Diggs, Richard T. Jones, Sanaa Lathan, LisaRaye McCoy, Malinda Williams, Tamala Jones, and more, this film continues to be a fan favorite with multiple generations. It received recognition from Black Reel, ASCAP, and earned an NAACP Image Award nomination in 2000.
In celebration of The Wood’s 25th anniversary, take a look at the cast then and now.
Narrator of the film and the newcomer from North Carolina who just moved to Inglewood at a new school. He became friends with Roland and Slim.
Prior to The Wood, Omar Epps had established himself as a staple in Black cinema. After shining in Juice, The Program, Major League II, and John Singleton’s Higher Learning. After the film, Epps had a longstanding role in House, as well as 2000’s Love & Basketball. He portrayed Malcolm on Power Book III: Raising Kanan for three seasons, and can be seen in the upcoming film The Deliverance.
Moved to Inglewood from North Carolina. Star of the film.
Before playing the young Mike in The Wood, Nelson starred in 1994’s Fresh. In the years after the film, he appeared in The Corner, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and most recently as Kai in Power Book II: Ghost.
The basketball players, and one of Mike’s first friends in “The Wood.” Also Roland’s other Best Man in his wedding.
Jones has had a long career in the entertainment industry, and has appeared in films such as Phone Booth, Collateral, both installments of the Why Did I Get Married? franchise, and Concussion.
The groom who has second thoughts about getting married and is found drunk by his two best friends, Mike and “Slim.”
Before appearing in The Wood, Diggs appeared in films such as How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and The Best Man. Since 1999, the New Jersey-born actor has had starring roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Empire. He can now be seen in The CW’s All-American, and reprised his role as Harper Stewart in the upcoming The Best Man: The Final Chapters.
The bride getting ready to marry Roland, and gets upset about his disappearance.
Best known for portraying Diana “Diamond” Armstrong in the 1998 film The Players Club, Neesee James on the UPN/The CW sitcom All of Us from 2003 until 2007 and Keisha Greene in the VH1 romantic comedy series Single Ladies which originally aired from 2011 to 2015.
Mike’s first crush in “The Wood,” and Stacey’s little sister.
Outside of establishing a stellar career in television and film, Lathan had her hand in animation as well. This entertainer starred in Alien vs. Predator, The Family That Preys, and Out of Time, alongside Denzel Washington. She also has been the voice of Donna Tubbs in the Family Guy franchise.
The younger version of Alicia. Mike meets her on his first day of school.
After playing the young Alicia in The Wood, Williams could be seen in Idlewild, Daddy’s Little Girls, and First Sunday. She also had a longstanding role as “Bird” on Showtime’s Soul Food, which earned her 3 NAACP Image Award nominations.
Roland’s ex-girlfriend.
Jones has been a part of many of the seminal television shows of the past three decades. The Wayans Bros., Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, ER, CSI: Miami, Castle, and 9-1-1 Lone Star also saw Jones’ talents at one point or another. She most recently appeared in the acclaimed film Ordinary Angels.