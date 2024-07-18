‘The Wood’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

25 years ago, the film The Wood hit theaters worldwide and grew to become a classic in Black culture. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, the movie tells the story of three young teenagers growing up in 1980s Inglewood, California—also known as “The Wood.”

Starring an ensemble cast that features Omar Epps, Taye Diggs, Richard T. Jones, Sanaa Lathan, LisaRaye McCoy, Malinda Williams, Tamala Jones, and more, this film continues to be a fan favorite with multiple generations. It received recognition from Black Reel, ASCAP, and earned an NAACP Image Award nomination in 2000.

In celebration of The Wood’s 25th anniversary, take a look at the cast then and now.

Michael “Mike” Tarver Narrator of the film and the newcomer from North Carolina who just moved to Inglewood at a new school. He became friends with Roland and Slim.

Omar Epps Prior to The Wood, Omar Epps had established himself as a staple in Black cinema. After shining in Juice, The Program, Major League II, and John Singleton’s Higher Learning. After the film, Epps had a longstanding role in House, as well as 2000’s Love & Basketball. He portrayed Malcolm on Power Book III: Raising Kanan for three seasons, and can be seen in the upcoming film The Deliverance. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Omar Epps visit SiriusXM Studios on November 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Young Mike Moved to Inglewood from North Carolina. Star of the film.

Sean Nelson Before playing the young Mike in The Wood, Nelson starred in 1994’s Fresh. In the years after the film, he appeared in The Corner, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and most recently as Kai in Power Book II: Ghost.

Laveinio “Slim” Hightower The basketball players, and one of Mike’s first friends in “The Wood.” Also Roland’s other Best Man in his wedding.

Richard T. Jones Jones has had a long career in the entertainment industry, and has appeared in films such as Phone Booth, Collateral, both installments of the Why Did I Get Married? franchise, and Concussion. NEW YORK – MARCH 22: Actor Richard T. Jones attends the special screening of “Why Did I Get Married Too” at the School of Visual Arts Theater on March 22, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Roland Blackmon The groom who has second thoughts about getting married and is found drunk by his two best friends, Mike and “Slim.”

Taye Diggs Before appearing in The Wood, Diggs appeared in films such as How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and The Best Man. Since 1999, the New Jersey-born actor has had starring roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Empire. He can now be seen in The CW’s All-American, and reprised his role as Harper Stewart in the upcoming The Best Man: The Final Chapters. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Taye Diggs attends “Disney Jr.’s Ariel” Premiere Celebration at Battery Park on June 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lisa The bride getting ready to marry Roland, and gets upset about his disappearance.

LisaRaye McCoy Best known for portraying Diana “Diamond” Armstrong in the 1998 film The Players Club, Neesee James on the UPN/The CW sitcom All of Us from 2003 until 2007 and Keisha Greene in the VH1 romantic comedy series Single Ladies which originally aired from 2011 to 2015. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: LisaRaye McCoy attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Alicia Mike’s first crush in “The Wood,” and Stacey’s little sister.

Sanaa Lathan Outside of establishing a stellar career in television and film, Lathan had her hand in animation as well. This entertainer starred in Alien vs. Predator, The Family That Preys, and Out of Time, alongside Denzel Washington. She also has been the voice of Donna Tubbs in the Family Guy franchise. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Sanaa Lathan attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Young Alicia The younger version of Alicia. Mike meets her on his first day of school.

Malinda Williams After playing the young Alicia in The Wood, Williams could be seen in Idlewild, Daddy’s Little Girls, and First Sunday. She also had a longstanding role as “Bird” on Showtime’s Soul Food, which earned her 3 NAACP Image Award nominations. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 28: Actress Malinda Williams attends the 2024 Hallmark Mahogany Honors Brunch at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta on April 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tanya Roland’s ex-girlfriend.