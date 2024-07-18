HomeEntertainment

‘The Wood’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, this 1999 coming-of-age film stars Omar Epps, Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, LisaRaye, and more.
‘The Wood’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now
By Okla Jones ·

25 years ago, the film The Wood hit theaters worldwide and grew to become a classic in Black culture. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, the movie tells the story of three young teenagers growing up in 1980s Inglewood, California—also known as “The Wood.”

Starring an ensemble cast that features Omar Epps, Taye Diggs, Richard T. Jones, Sanaa Lathan, LisaRaye McCoy, Malinda Williams, Tamala Jones, and more, this film continues to be a fan favorite with multiple generations. It received recognition from Black Reel, ASCAP, and earned an NAACP Image Award nomination in 2000.

In celebration of The Wood’s 25th anniversary, take a look at the cast then and now.

TOPICS: 