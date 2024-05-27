HomeLifestyle

15 Sweet Photos Of Omar And Keisha Epps Over The Years

These two have come a long way from meeting at a party early on in their careers. See images of them in love over their many years together.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

If you didn’t already get the memo, we love Black love. And that includes the longtime union of actor Omar Epps and his wife, former Total singer Keisha Spivey (now Epps). The two have been married since 2006, share three children, and a commitment to the life they’ve built together. You love to see it.

“For us, we just took breaking up off the table,” Epps has said. “That changed the whole dynamic of how we argue, solve problems, everything. It changes everything during the tough times.”

“But I honestly still like my girl,” he added. “You can love someone but not like them. I still like her. I still have that cute and innocent type of love for her.”

The two worked together for the first time in his 2022 film The Devil You Know, and he joked, “I told the director, ‘I’m not giving her notes because I’ve got to go home with her. You give her the notes,'” he said while visiting Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2022.

The two met at a party early in their careers in the industry, reuniting later, and marrying in the early aughts.

“When I first laid eyes on her I was like, what is that? Not who. She just looked like this beautiful painting. The room disappeared and here we are,” he shared with the talk show hosts in the same interview. “After staring for a while and then making something of a move (he literally moved into her area but didn’t directly approach), they connected. “That’s the secret to all the young guys,” Epps said. “Shy works.”

It certainly did, because the couple now have close to 20 years under their belt. Check out photos from their love over the years.

