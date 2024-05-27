15 Sweet Photos Of Omar And Keisha Epps Over The Years

John Lamparski/FilmMagic

If you didn’t already get the memo, we love Black love. And that includes the longtime union of actor Omar Epps and his wife, former Total singer Keisha Spivey (now Epps). The two have been married since 2006, share three children, and a commitment to the life they’ve built together. You love to see it.

“For us, we just took breaking up off the table,” Epps has said. “That changed the whole dynamic of how we argue, solve problems, everything. It changes everything during the tough times.”

“But I honestly still like my girl,” he added. “You can love someone but not like them. I still like her. I still have that cute and innocent type of love for her.”

The two worked together for the first time in his 2022 film The Devil You Know, and he joked, “I told the director, ‘I’m not giving her notes because I’ve got to go home with her. You give her the notes,'” he said while visiting Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2022.

The two met at a party early in their careers in the industry, reuniting later, and marrying in the early aughts.

“When I first laid eyes on her I was like, what is that? Not who. She just looked like this beautiful painting. The room disappeared and here we are,” he shared with the talk show hosts in the same interview. “After staring for a while and then making something of a move (he literally moved into her area but didn’t directly approach), they connected. “That’s the secret to all the young guys,” Epps said. “Shy works.”

It certainly did, because the couple now have close to 20 years under their belt. Check out photos from their love over the years.

01 01 A First Red Carpet Appearance at a Pre-Emmy Party on August 26, 2006 – AUGUST 26: Keisha Ivey and Omar Epps attend Entertainment Weekly Magazine 4th Annual Pre-Emmy Party at Republic on August 26, 2006. (Photo by Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

02 02 The Young’ns at the TV Guide Emmy After Party on August 27, 2006 – AUGUST 27: Omar Epps and Keisha Spivey attend TV Guide Emmy After Party at Social on August 27, 2006. (Photo by Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

03 03 Hugged Up at the Premiere of His Film, “Against the Ropes,” on February 11, 2004 Omar Epps and Keisha during “Against The Ropes” Premiere at Graumann’s Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

04 04 The Pair With Kids Aiyanna and Amir at Nickelodeon’s “Fairypalooza” Premiere on September 24, 2005 Omar Epps with Keisha Epps and family (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

05 05 At One a Many NAACP Image Award Events on March 02, 2007 LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 02: Actor Omar Epps (R) and wife Keisha Spivey arrive at the 38th annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on March 2, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

06 06 The Lovebirds at Their Baby Shower on November 03, 2007 Omar Epps and Keisha Epps at Omar Epps and Keisha Epps’ baby shower at a private residence on November 3, 2007 in Chatsworth, California. ***EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, CALL FOR PRICE*** ***Exclusive*** (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

07 07 In Matching Gray ‘Fits at an Event for GlobalGrind.com on February 08, 2009 Actor Omar Epps (R) and wife Keisha attend GlobalGrind.com Presents Russell Simmons Salute to Grammy Nominees at a private residence on February 8, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

08 08 Stylish at the 40th Annual NAACP Image Awards on February 12, 2009 Actor Omar Epps and Keisha Spivey arrives at the 40th NAACP Image Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on February 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

09 09 Arriving at the Rolling Stone Award Weekend Bash on February 26, 2011 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Omar Epps and wife Keisha Epps attends Rolling Stone Award Weekend Bash at Drai’s Hollywood at The Hotel on February 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

10 10 Keeping Close at the Cash Money Content Book Release Party on January 10, 2012 LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 10: Actor Omar Epps and wife keisha Epps attend The Cash Money Content Book Release Party For “An XL Life: Staying Big At Half The Size” at on January 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

11 11 All Smiles at the “You, Me & The Circus” Premiere on August 28, 2012 LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 28: Actor Omar Epps and wife Keisha Epps attend the premiere of “You, Me & The Circus” at SupperClub Los Angeles on August 28, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

12 12 Fox’s ‘House’ Series Finale Wrap Party on April 20, 2012 LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 20: Actor Omar Epps and wife Keisha Spivey arrive at Fox’s “House” Series Finale Wrap Party at Cicada on April 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

13 13 The Cute Couple At the 46th Annual NAACP Image Awards on February 06, 2015 PASADENA, CA – FEBRUARY 06: Actor Omar Epps (L) and Keisha Spivey attend the 46th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

14 14 Attending the American Black Film Festival Honor Awards on February 23, 2020 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Omar Epps and his wife Keisha Epps attend American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)