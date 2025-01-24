HomeFashion

The Best Street Style Looks At Paris Men's Fashion Week

Over in Paris showgoers attended presentations in oversized outerwear, vibrant denim silhouettes, and more.
By Robyn Mowatt ·

At Paris Men’s Fashion Week one notion has been clear, well-dressed showgoers have been hitting the streets. Participants who trekked to the global destination put their best foot forward. While to some that meant delving into pants fit for carpenters, leather jackets, and being nearly completely covered, for others it was the polar opposite. For instance, a deep maroon blazer was spotted paired with slim-fitting denim and a camouflage tee. Others who attended presentations leaned into expressive outerwear pieces.

Stefon Diggs showed up to the Rick Owens show wearing a white leather structured jacket and contrasting zipped pants in light grey. As a whole, this look was a brilliant display of how he experiments even outside of his tunnel outfits. In another shot, Aleali May donned an oversized black leather coat and a pair of sleek black trousers. The zippered detailing on her pants was downright striking. Her style moment was head-turning.

One of the best trends included the embrace of the hue grey. Another showgoer appeared in a grey trench coat with monochromatic matching pieces. This included grey relaxed trousers, a grey hooded sweater, and a dark grey shirt underneath. His white gloves, brown footwear and brown bag were a unique pairing for his laidback ensemble. A penultimate look that grabbed me? One woman who posed near a door in a gray striped coat worn with wide-length denim and a pair of Maison Margiela Tabi flat shoes. 

Below you’ll find the best menswear and womenswear looks that we spotted at Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2025.

