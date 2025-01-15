How To Style Barrel Jeans For All Figures

Barrel jeans are not intuitively chic. Their shape and distinctly bowed-out legs feel foreign, and they seem a little intimidating to wear at first, especially if you’re not someone who often experiments with balloon-like clothing. But, this denim style has held its place as one of the top trends over the past several seasons for good reason. Celebrities from Serena Williams to Zoe Saldaña have worn them, and labels like Alaïa, Agolde, and many more have dropped their own versions. As funky as they seem, these bottoms can make sense in just about any wardrobe.

Celebrity stylist Manny Jay (who has clients including Monaleo and Jackie Aina) thinks their popularity stems from how good they can look on anyone. “They offer versatility while maintaining a chic, modern edge, which is why I believe they’re here to stay,” he tells ESSENCE. “Their unique fit snug at the waist, flared through the leg, and tapered at the ankle works with almost any shoe style, whether you’re rocking heels, sneakers, flats, or boots,” Jay adds.

It makes sense why barrel jeans feel so foreign. Unlike ‘70s flares or Y2K-reminiscent low rises, these aren’t making some nostalgic comeback. Instead, their roots are unclear, though they seem to have originated in 1920s French workwear. But that hasn’t slowed them down from becoming loved by many. After all, these jodhpur-looking jeans work on all body types and are a fun way to play with your style, whether it’s boho, streetwear, or “corp-core.”

Tibi and Free People have a few variations of jeans that key in on the barrel trend. Look to the Tibi Sid if you’re aching for a silhouette that is relaxed and easy to fuse with your everyday staples. Free People’s Kinsington have a baggy fit, the brand’s Good Luck Mid-Rise option comes in 17 different variations and it sits below the natural waist (it’s also available in regular, short, and tall).

“They have a way of making almost anything look effortlessly cool,” celebrity stylist and designer of his eponymous label Marc Desir adds.

Keep scrolling to learn how to style barrel jeans for all figures, including plus sizes and petite frames. Plus, read for tips on what to wear this denim style with, including during the wintertime.

How To Style Barrel Jeans For Petite Frames

Since barrel jeans inherently toy with silhouette, it’s important to choose the right pieces to complete your outfit, staying away from anything that might overwhelm a shorter frame. For example, Desir says, “If you’re going for an oversized jacket, skip the oversized tee. Opt for a fitted shirt or crop top instead to keep the look clean and well-proportioned.”

It’s also important to know your inseam. As with any jeans on a petite frame, if the jeans are too long, they might make your legs look shorter, versus elongating them and creating an illusion of length. Embracing the cropped nature of these jeans is especially helpful for petite frames and those with shorter legs.

How To Style Barrel Jeans For Plus-Sized Figures

The advantage of barrel jeans, especially compared to straight legs or baggier and shapeless cuts, is that they can help accentuate an hourglass figure, just like contour can help sculpt and lift cheekbones. Distinguishing which barrel jeans will work best for plus-sized figures all lies with where they sit.

“A high-rise style that hits the narrowest part of your waist is ideal for accentuating curves,” Jay says. “Pay attention to the length and decide if you want them to hit at or above the ankle for a more tailored finish. The right fit can create a beautiful hourglass effect while keeping the look streamlined.”

How To Style Barrel Jeans For Winter

Any outfit looks better with a visual sense of harmony. To achieve this with barrel jeans in the winter, Desir recommends “pairing them with a fitted tee and an oversized yet slightly cropped jacket for contrast. They also work beautifully with tucked-in sweaters to let the jeans make the statement.” Leather jackets and cozy turtlenecks work well too, especially when they’re boldly colored or covered in a print, he adds.

When it comes to winter footwear, avoid clashing the hems. To strike this delicate balance, Desir tends to pair his barrel denim with fashion favorites like the Maison Margiela Tabi boots, Doc Martens, or classic Chelsea boots. However, he cautions, “I’d steer clear of overly chunky boots though. When the pants already have that bold shape, adding too much bulk below can throw off the look.”

If you’re looking to wear the denim style with winter boots, go for something fur-lined and sleek (like Maguire’s Vigo) as opposed to something boxy that’d work better for an après ski look.

What Clothes and Accessories Look Best With Barrel Jeans

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCeoFjoxrsz/?igsh=MXJ0dDA4YmZ5YXd2ZA==

Accessories bring out your style and individuality, and they upgrade any outfit you pair them with, whether that looks like crop tops layered like a dancer or bag charms hanging from your Telfar shopper. This holds true for barrel jeans. Plus, since their shape is bold, they’re great for a maximalist approach, where more is more.

“Accessorize with layered jewelry or a baseball cap—even a sleek high ponytail can elevate the look,” Jay offers. “The possibilities are endless, so don’t be afraid to experiment and make the look your own.”

Styling tips will help figure out what to wear with this trending denim style, but the most important thing is how you feel. After all, Jay says, “The key to making anything look fashionable is confidence. When you feel good, it shows.”