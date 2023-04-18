The Solo Tours We Can’t Wait To See This Summer

With summer music festival season already in high gear, it can be easy for the live music fan to forget that there are a number of solo headlining tours going on during the warmer months primed for a more tailored experience for focused fans.
Instead of heading to the Roots Picnic or Dreamville Fest for an all-day eclectic music mix, perhaps you’d prefer to put on your finest for an evening being serenaded by legends like Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire, Erykah Badu, or Janet Jackson.
Check out all the artists that are hitting the road for their own solo headlining sets this summer! Will you be grabbing tickets to any of the big shows below?
The ethereal songstress just announced that she’ll be touring across 25 cities between June 11 and July 23, with support from Yasiin Bey (Mos Def).
SZA’s wildly popular SOS Tour recently got an expansion across Europe and back through the US, starting June 1 in Amsterdam and continuing through October 29 in Phoenix, AZ.
The legendary songstress’ 33-city tour kicked off on April 14 in Hollywood, FL and will continue across the US through June 21, with support from rapper Ludacris.
Perhaps the hottest ticket of the season, Beyoncé’s highly anticipated return to the stage kicks off in Europe in May and will continue across the United States through September.
The legendary songstress will hit locations across both the West and East coast from June 9 through July 2.
The songstress’ tour, which kicked off in September 2022, continues across the US through July 30.
The songstress’ first-ever headlining tour in support of her debut album by the same name kicked off April 11 in Chicago and will continue through May 3, wrapping in Los Angeles.
The legends of rhythm and blues have teamed up for a 20-date arena tour across the U.S. and Canada, kicking off August 4 and running through September 15.