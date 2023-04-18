The Solo Tours We Can’t Wait To See This Summer

With summer music festival season already in high gear, it can be easy for the live music fan to forget that there are a number of solo headlining tours going on during the warmer months primed for a more tailored experience for focused fans.

Instead of heading to the Roots Picnic or Dreamville Fest for an all-day eclectic music mix, perhaps you’d prefer to put on your finest for an evening being serenaded by legends like Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire, Erykah Badu, or Janet Jackson.

Check out all the artists that are hitting the road for their own solo headlining sets this summer! Will you be grabbing tickets to any of the big shows below?

Erykah Badu – Unfollow Me Tour The ethereal songstress just announced that she’ll be touring across 25 cities between June 11 and July 23, with support from Yasiin Bey (Mos Def). DALLAS, TX – FEBRUARY 24: American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performs on stage during Another Badu Birthday Bash concert at The Factory in Deep Ellum on February 24, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

SZA – SOS Tour SZA’s wildly popular SOS Tour recently got an expansion across Europe and back through the US, starting June 1 in Amsterdam and continuing through October 29 in Phoenix, AZ. VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – MARCH 19: Singer SZA performs on stage during her ‘The SOS North American Tour’ at Rogers Arena on March 19, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson – Together Again Tour The legendary songstress’ 33-city tour kicked off on April 14 in Hollywood, FL and will continue across the US through June 21, with support from rapper Ludacris. HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – APRIL 14: Janet Jackson performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on April 14, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson)

Beyoncé – Renaissance World Tour Perhaps the hottest ticket of the season, Beyoncé’s highly anticipated return to the stage kicks off in Europe in May and will continue across the United States through September. DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Diana Ross – The Music Legacy Tour The legendary songstress will hit locations across both the West and East coast from June 9 through July 2. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Diana Ross performs onstage at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Lizzo – The Special Tour The songstress’ tour, which kicked off in September 2022, continues across the US through July 30. LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 15: Lizzo performs at The O2 Arena on March 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Chlöe – In Pieces Tour The songstress’ first-ever headlining tour in support of her debut album by the same name kicked off April 11 in Chicago and will continue through May 3, wrapping in Los Angeles. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 11: Chlöe Bailey performs during the “In Pieces” tour at The Riviera Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)