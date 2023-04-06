J. Cole’s Sold Out Dreamville Festival Was A Celebration Of Black Joy

What do Drake’s OVO Fest, JAY-Z’s Made in America, Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival, and J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival all have in common? They are each one of the many celebrity-branded music fests that have popped up over the last ten years.

But Dreamville? It is undoubtedly different from all of the rest — Dreamville Festival is something special.

Almost unsurprising with J. Cole at the helm of it all.

North Carolina’s very own, whose humble soul has historically exuded more confidence than your typical flashy rapper, represented in his home state and the celebration was a reflection of the Black joy that he has given us throughout the years — through his music and his spirit.

The festival, which took place April 1st and 2nd, welcomed a whopping 100,000 festival attendees from around the globe to his home state – including all 50 U.S. states and 23 countries across four continents – during the two-day outdoor music festival. Though the weather indeed contributed to a few setbacks (including a 3-hour delay on Saturday), it’s quite possibly one of the most joyful, exuberant and peaceful festival experiences you may ever attend.

Now in its 3rd year (minus of course, a COVID hiatus in 2020 and 2021) Dreamville fans of all ages were once again treated to performances from some of today’s most sought-after music acts ranging from award-winning global festival headliners alongside exciting up-and-comers.

J. Cole managed, within a few acts and his own, to accomplish his mission for the weekend: celebrate his own legacy while highlighting the talents of the next generation. And if there’s one thing you know about J. Cole, he’s going to put on for North Carolina and also his home team, which includes the entire music roster including Ari Lennox, Bas, J.I.D, EarthGang, Cozz and Omen, and Lute — not to mention his partner and Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad .

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 01: Yung Miami (L) and JT of City Girls perform during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 01, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the first day of the festival, fans enjoyed performances from some of the most exciting female artists in hip-hop and R&B, such as the City Girls and Jessie Reyez, and sets from names like Lil Durk, Sean Paul, and Usher.

The massive crowds continued for Day 2 of the festival on Sunday, with early performances from Waka Flocka Flame, Dreamville’s Cozz and Bas, Mario, and more.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 02: Summer Walker performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 02, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

That evening featured performances from international superstar Burna Boy along with Summer Walker’s live announcement of her new upcoming EP, Clear 2:Soft Life while inviting labelmate 6lack to perform alongside her.

To close out the event in spectacular fashion, J. Cole’s Sunday set (which opened around 9:30 p.m. with a performance of “Who Dat”) featured a never-before-seen collaborative festival concert with special guest Drake, with additional unannounced surprise guest performances from Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert – all of which collectively offered festival-goers the concert of a lifetime headlined by two of the most acclaimed and accomplished performers of this generation. Drake even gave a stage moment to Memphis’ own Glorilla, who missed her set earlier that evening, to perform her hit single “F.N.F.”

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 02: Drake performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 02, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The experience didn’t end with just the performances. Patron Tequila brought Tulum to North Carolina with handcrafted Palomas, Margaritas and good vibes all weekend. While roaming the grounds, fans were able to immerse themselves in site-wide art installations; learn more about local community organizations along Nonprofit Row; enjoy surprise impromptu marching band performances; and ride the sky-high Ferris wheel offering unparalleled views of the city of Raleigh.

The festival itself provides a cultural and multi-million economic impact that lasts long after the festival wraps each spring. Dozens of local vendors spread across the Dix Park festival grounds – most of whom were based in the greater Triangle area — got a capital boost by the influx of customers that were exposed to each of their respective brands.

Did I mention how special this festival is?

J Cole’s humble beginnings, his hard work and his rise to the top, all while remaining one of the realest rappers in the game, were culminated in this celebration for his people, by his people. And because of that, Dreamville Festival will reign supreme.